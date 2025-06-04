403
Qatar Airways In QR4.5Bn Financial Deal With Seven Local Banks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) For the first time in 28 years, Qatar Airways has entered into a QR4.5bn financing deal with a consortium of seven local banks, led by QNB.
The financing will be provided by domestic banks in Qatar. The syndication was fully underwritten and led by QNB Group as the sole and exclusive book runner, global coordinator, initial mandated lead arranger and stucturing bank, while the lending banks include Ahlibank, Commercial Bank, Doha Bank, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank and QIIB.
This new agreement will see an innovative approach taken whereby local banks lend in Qatari Riyals in both conventional and Islamic tranches and commercial terms in line with international benchmarks for a strategic financing transaction of this nature.
Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer, Badr Mohammed al-Meer, said its Qatar latest purpose-driven partnership demonstrates its trust in the operational excellence of the Qatari banking sector.
QNB Group chief executive officer, Abdulla Mubarak al-Khalifa, said this appointment underscores its expertise in structuring complex financing solutions and its commitment to supporting the growth objectives of its clients and supporting Qatar National Vision 2030.
