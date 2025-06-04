Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of South Korea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani congratulated His Excellency Lee Jae-myung on his election and swearing-in as President of the Republic of Korea, wishing him success and further development and growth in relations between the two countries.

