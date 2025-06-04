Royal Thai Air Force Confirms Selection Of Saab's Gripen E/F

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Thai Air Force has today confirmed its selection of the Saab Gripen E/F as its new future multi-role fighter. Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) will now follow the next steps in the procurement process with the Kingdom of Thailand.

At this point Saab has not signed a contract nor received an order relating to this announcement.

In addition to Gripen E/F fighter aircraft and associated equipment, Saab's offer also includes a long-term offset package. This will benefit the national security and strategic independence of Thailand, while also bringing new jobs and investments to a range of Thai society sectors. The details are yet to be determined.

"We welcome the Royal Thai Air Force's selection of Gripen E/F as its future fighter and look forward to the next steps in this procurement process. Gripen E/F is the best solution to provide Thailand with independent airpower for the future which will contribute significantly to the nation's safety and security," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

Thailand has been operating Gripen C/D since 2011.

