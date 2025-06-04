Midea Becomes Global Supporter Of The AFC's National Team Competitions
In 2027, Midea will also be present as a global supporter at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027TM. It will be the first time the competition has been held in Saudi Arabia in what promises to be a historic event.
"The next four years are set to be an important part of AFC's footballing history and Midea is excited to become part of all the memories. Combined with our club competition partnership, we look forward to growing together with AFC as Midea's home appliance businesses goes from strength to strength across the region," said Lewis Fu, President of Midea International Business.
Midea and AFC are also pleased to announce that their partnerships will extend to AFC Youth Competitions, including the AFC U20 Asian CupTM, AFC U17 Asian CupTM, AFC U20 Women's Asian CupTM and AFC U17 Women's Asian CupTM.
About the AFC
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is the governing body of Asian football and one of the six Confederations making up FIFA. Established in 1954, the AFC is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and comprises 47 Member Associations.
The AFC organises the AFC Asian CupTM and the AFC Women's Asian CupTM while the AFC Champions League EliteTM and AFC Women's Champions LeagueTM are the premier competitions for Asian clubs.
About Midea
Midea is the world's leading smart home appliances brand and covers a wide range of product categories including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ovens, air fryers, and robot vacuum cleaners. Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global technology company with over 190,000 employees worldwide, an annual revenue of USD57.5 billion in 2024, and ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list. Find out more about Midea home appliances at midea/global and Midea Group at com/en
SOURCE Midea Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment