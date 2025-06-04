Openspace Launches Comprehensive Progress Tracking Solution For Construction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) OpenSpace Progress Tracking can be used to validate work-in-place for billing, identify schedule risks early by comparing actual progress to planned milestones, coordinate more effectively across trades, and deliver clear, visual progress summaries to all stakeholders. As a result, teams can make more informed decisions and better manage project schedules and budgets.

"OpenSpace Progress Tracking, powered by Disperse's advanced analytics, allows us to spot productivity issues much earlier in the project - sometimes as early as 10% completion - giving us critical time to address them before they escalate," said Vito Antuofermo, Vice President, Commodore Construction. "In the past, we might not have realized significant cost overruns until halfway through a project, often too late to fully correct course. This early visibility helps us prevent costly delays and improve overall project outcomes."

Disperse, a leader in construction progress tracking, specializes in milestone-based progress tracking and reporting. Disperse's platform combines jobsite imagery with expert human verification to provide an objective, trusted, and detailed view of what's been built - and what hasn't.

OpenSpace Progress Tracking marks a meaningful evolution of the company's previous approach to progress tracking. By pairing OpenSpace's AI-powered reality capture platform with Disperse's analysis, the solution provides highly accurate, flexible, and scalable progress tracking – with no additional resources from the project team needed.

Key features of OpenSpace Progress Tracking include:



Reliable, rapid capture: 25,000 sq. ft. in just 10 minutes; image data viewable in around 15 minutes

Automated mapping: Images linked to plans and optional BIM models

Comprehensive quantification of work-in-place: Over 700 visual components across 200+ program tasks

Customizable insights: Structured reports delivered to meet specific project needs, such as by phase, trade, or entire project

Highly flexible: Adaptable for individual project requirements

BIM-aware, not BIM-dependent: Functional with or without BIM models Integrated with project scheduling software: Supports P6, Asta, Microsoft Project, Excel schedules, and more

"OpenSpace Progress Tracking offers a smarter, more advanced alternative to our previous progress tracking solutions. We're now combining the speed and scale of our reality capture platform with Disperse's milestone-based insights to unlock a new level of clarity on the construction site," said Jeevan Kalanithi, CEO and co-founder of OpenSpace. "Project teams gain reliable, up-to-date information they can act on, helping them spot and resolve issues sooner, reduce costly rework, and keep construction moving efficiently. It's about turning complex data into clear guidance so teams can stay ahead."

OpenSpace Progress Tracking, powered by Disperse, is available now as an add-on to OpenSpace Capture subscription licenses. Pricing is based on the scope of tracking required and the number of projects.

About OpenSpace:

OpenSpace is a computer vision and AI company that helps commercial builders reduce risk and increase efficiency. Its image-first platform streamlines coordination between field and office teams, with powerful tools that bring new visibility and insights from pre-construction through operations. Customers such as Gilbane, Comfort Systems, and Tishman Speyer rely on OpenSpace to document jobsites more effectively, avoid destructive investigations, and finish projects ahead of schedule. To date, customers have captured imagery on nearly 70,000 construction projects across 99 countries, documenting over 47 billion square feet. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

