Karolinska Development's Portfolio Company Ossdsign Raises Approximately SEK 158 Million, Announces An Updated Strategy And Revises Financial Targets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 4, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has carried out a directed share issue through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure that brought the company approximately SEK 158 million. In connection with the directed share issue, the company announced an updated strategy and revised its financial targets for the period 2025–2028.

Investors in the directed issue include both existing shareholders and new Swedish and international institutional investors such as Adrigo Asset Management, La financiere de L'Echiquier, Lancelot Asset Management AB, Linc AB and Tedde Jeansson through company. The subscription price in the directed issue was determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

In connection with the directed share issue, the company announced an updated strategy, " ScaleToProfit ", for the period 2025–2028 that will include investments in four main areas:



Sales and marketing: Double the U.S. sales force by 2026 and accelerate marketing

Research and development: Launch two new products during the Strategy Period and obtain a minimum of one expanded indication clearance in the U.S.

Clinical studies: Continue building the PROPEL spinal fusion registry and conduct 2-3 smaller clinical prospective studies Production: Implement a scalable and more cost-efficient production process and move to a predominant U.S. footprint

Further, the board of directors of OssDsign has resolved on revised financial targets:



Deliver sales of more than SEK 400 million by 2028 – equivalent to over 30 percent compounded annual growth rate during 2025–2028 Become EBIT profitable and cash flow positive in the second half of 2025–2028

“Our portfolio company OssDsign's successful directed share issue attracted many reputable, long-term investors. This gives further strength to the company in its already successful efforts to accelerate sales growth and build a long-term profitable business,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in OssDsign amounts to 3%.

For further information, please contact :

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: ...

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: ...

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit .

Attachment

PM KD OssDsign riktad emission ENG