Kavitha Leads Protest Against Notices To KCR Over Irregularities In Kaleshwaram Project

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 4 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha on Wednesday led a protest against the notices issued to party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by P. C. Ghose Commission, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

Telangana Jagruthi, headed by Kavitha, held a Maha Dharna near Indira Park. She termed the notices a political conspiracy against BRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Kavitha, who is daughter of KCR, alleged that the Congress government formed the Commission to defame KCR.

Stating that the former chief minister transformed Telangana's agricultural landscape and turned barren lands fertile, she accused the Congress of targeting the former Chief Minister in an attempt to divert public attention from its governance "failures".

"What mistake KCR has committed that he has been served the notice?" she asked and remarked that notice to KCR is like notice to the entire Telangana.

The BRS MLC alleged that the Congress government is not carrying out minor repairs to the Medigadda Barrage, a part of the Kaleshwaram project. She pointed out that once the project is completed, it will irrigate 35 per cent of Telangana.

Kavitha slammed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his failure to stop Andhra Pradesh from taking away the due share of Telangana in the Godavari River. She demanded that the state government stop diversion of waters in the name of the Godavari-Penna link project.

The BRS MLC also found fault with former minister and BJP MP Eatala Rajender for not speaking out against the notice to KCR. She demanded that Rajender take up the responsibility of bringing national status to the Kaleshwaram project and to stop the Godavari-Banakacharla link project.

This is the first protest led by Kavitha after her recent outbursts, indirectly targeting her brother and BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR).

Kavitha had questioned why the BRS did not organise any protest against the Kaleshwaram Commission's notices to KCR. She had remarked that mere posts on the social media platform X would do no good to the party.

Kavitha, whose confidential letter to KCR got leaked, triggering a storm in the party, made it clear that she will work only under the leadership of KCR. She lashed out at party leaders, targeting her through "paid articles" and social media posts.