Kavitha Leads Protest Against Notices To KCR Over Irregularities In Kaleshwaram Project
Telangana Jagruthi, headed by Kavitha, held a Maha Dharna near Indira Park. She termed the notices a political conspiracy against BRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).
Kavitha, who is daughter of KCR, alleged that the Congress government formed the Commission to defame KCR.
Stating that the former chief minister transformed Telangana's agricultural landscape and turned barren lands fertile, she accused the Congress of targeting the former Chief Minister in an attempt to divert public attention from its governance "failures".
"What mistake KCR has committed that he has been served the notice?" she asked and remarked that notice to KCR is like notice to the entire Telangana.
The BRS MLC alleged that the Congress government is not carrying out minor repairs to the Medigadda Barrage, a part of the Kaleshwaram project. She pointed out that once the project is completed, it will irrigate 35 per cent of Telangana.
Kavitha slammed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his failure to stop Andhra Pradesh from taking away the due share of Telangana in the Godavari River. She demanded that the state government stop diversion of waters in the name of the Godavari-Penna link project.
The BRS MLC also found fault with former minister and BJP MP Eatala Rajender for not speaking out against the notice to KCR. She demanded that Rajender take up the responsibility of bringing national status to the Kaleshwaram project and to stop the Godavari-Banakacharla link project.
This is the first protest led by Kavitha after her recent outbursts, indirectly targeting her brother and BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR).
Kavitha had questioned why the BRS did not organise any protest against the Kaleshwaram Commission's notices to KCR. She had remarked that mere posts on the social media platform X would do no good to the party.
Kavitha, whose confidential letter to KCR got leaked, triggering a storm in the party, made it clear that she will work only under the leadership of KCR. She lashed out at party leaders, targeting her through "paid articles" and social media posts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment