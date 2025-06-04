Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FBI Apprehends Chinese Citizen for Smuggling Hazardous Pathogen into U.S.

2025-06-04 03:57:51
(MENAFN) The FBI apprehended a Chinese citizen on Tuesday accused of illegally importing a hazardous biological agent into the United States.

Yunqing Jian is accused of bringing a threatening fungus known as Fusarium graminearum—a recognized agroterrorism agent—into the country for research purposes at the University of Michigan, where she is employed, according to FBI Director Kash Patel’s statement on X.

Patel revealed that Jian had demonstrated allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and had received financial backing from the Chinese government for related pathogen research conducted in China.

Additionally, Jian’s partner, Zunyong Liu, faces charges, Patel confirmed.

"Liu is alleged to have first lied, then admitted, to also smuggling Fusarium graminearum into America—through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport—so that he too could conduct research at the University of Michigan."

"Both individuals have been charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements and visa fraud," Patel added.

