UN Draft Resolution Demands Immediate Gaza Ceasefire


2025-06-04 03:49:34
(MENAFN) On behalf of the elected members of the United Nations Security Council, Slovenia presented a proposed resolution on Tuesday urging an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip.

A vote on the proposal has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The draft, acquired by Anadolu, highlights "grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation, including the risk of famine," and emphasizes the duty of all involved parties to uphold international humanitarian and human rights legislation.

The resolution reflects the critical state of affairs and urges strict compliance with global legal standards.

Furthermore, the text reiterates support for mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to enforce the phased truce laid out in Resolution 2735 (2024).

This plan seeks to facilitate the liberation of captives, the repatriation of remains, and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, ultimately paving the way for reconstruction.

The draft also insists on the "immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions" on humanitarian relief and urges its secure and unhindered delivery "at scale" across the besieged region.

It stresses the urgency of restoring vital services in line with humanitarian values.

Despite international appeals, Israel has continued its intensive military campaign in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of more than 54,500 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.

Relief organizations have sounded alarms over the potential for widespread famine among Gaza's population of over two million.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

