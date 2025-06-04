Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sobi Showcases Breadth Of Data In C3G/Primary IC-MPGN At ERA 2025


2025-06-04 03:45:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) will have a strong scientific presence at this year's ERA congress in Vienna (4-7 June) with a total of eight presentations: six oral presentations and two posters. We are proud that two of our abstracts have been recognised in the top 10 abstracts at ERA 2025, as selected by expert reviewers coordinated by the ERA Paper Selection Committee.

Notably, 52-week results from the open-label-period (OLP) of the VALIANT Phase 3 study will be presented for the first time. This data will be featured in an oral presentation by Professor Fadi Fakhouri (Lausanne University Hospital and University of Lausanne) during the session "Innovative Kidney Trials", on 6 June 2025 at 15:00 CEST.

The two abstracts selected in the top 10 at the conference both highlight important subgroup results from the randomised-controlled-period (RCP) of the VALIANT Phase 3 study covering the treatment effect of pegcetacoplan at 26 weeks in patients with nephrotic range proteinuria at baseline, and the effect of pegcetacoplan in adolescents at 26 weeks.

Lydia Abad-Franch , MD, MBA, Head of Research, Development, and Medical Affairs (RDMA), and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi says, "The large number of oral presentations, including one achieving the highest ranking of all ERA abstracts and a second in the top 10, reflects the importance of the data and research outputs being generated from our work aimed at advancing treatments for rare kidney conditions."

Key data to be presented at ERA 2025

VALIANT

A thematic analysis of healthcare provider

perspective on the care pathway and unmet
needs in patients with C3 glomerulopathy
(C3G) and primary immune complex
membranoproliferative

glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) in the US and Europe.

Presenter: Carly Rich

Poster presentation

Session: Glomerular & tubulo-interstitial diseases

Room: XWall 1 Mozart Symphony No. 40

Date: 5 June 2025

Time: 13:12 CEST

Pegcetacoplan treatment effect in patients with

nephrotic range proteinuria: results from the

VALIANT Phase 3 study in patients with C3G or

Primary (Idiopathic) IC-MPGN

Presenter: Antonio Mastrangelo

Oral presentation

Session: FC 14: About C3 and IgA Glomerulonephritis

Room: Hall F1

Date: 6 June 2025

Time: 08:15 CEST

Targeted treatment with pegcetacoplan for

adolescents with C3G or Primary (Idiopathic) IC-

MPGN in the VALIANT Phase 3 trial

Presenter: Antonio Mastrangelo

Oral presentation

Session: FC 14: About C3 and IgA Glomerulonephritis

Room: Hall F1

Date: 6 June 2025

Time: 08:30 CEST

Pegcetacoplan demonstrates clinically significant

responses in C3G and Primary (Idiopathic)
IC-MPGN patients with or without concomitant

immunosuppression in VALIANT

Presenter: David Kavanagh

Oral presentation

Session: FC 14: About C3 and IgA Glomerulonephritis

Room: Hall F1

Date: 6 June 2025

Time: 09:30 CEST

Association between proteinuria and clinically

meaningful endpoints in patients with C3G / IC-

MPGN: a Delphi consensus of European experts

Presenter: Fernando Caravaca-Fontán

Poster Presentation

Session: Chronic Kidney Disease

Room: Strauss Wiener Blut

Date: 6 June 2025

Time: 13:06 CEST

Pegcetacoplan for C3G and primary (idiopathic) IC-

MPGN: 52-week results from the phase 3 VALIANT

trial show sustained efficacy

Presenter: Fadi Fakhouri

Oral presentation

Session: Innovative Kidney Trials

Room: The Square

Date: 6 June 2025

Time: 15:00 CEST

Targeted Treatment with Pegcetacoplan for post-

Transplant Recurrent C3G or Primary (idiopathic)
IC-MPGN in the VALIANT Phase 3 Trial

Presenter: Michiel Oosterveld

Focused Oral presentation

Session: Glomerular & tubulo-interstitial diseases

Room: Focused Oral Room 3

Date: 6 June 2025

Time: 15:54 CEST

Pegcetacoplan Treatment appears to halt disease

progression in C3G and Primary (Idiopathic)
IC-MPGN patients: results from the Phase 3 VALIANT study

Presenter: Daniel Gale

Focused Oral presentation

Session: Glomerular & tubulo-interstitial diseases

Room: Focused Oral Room 3

Date: 6 June 2025

Time: 16:06 CEST

About the VALIANT Study

The VALIANT Phase 3 study (NCT05067127) was a randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, multi-centre study evaluating pegcetacoplan efficacy and safety in 124 patients who were 12 years of age and older, with C3G or primary IC-MPGN. It is the largest single trial conducted in these populations and the only study to include adolescent and adult patients, with native and post-transplant kidneys. During the 26-week randomised-controlled-period (RCP) of VALIANT, patients received twice weekly subcutaneous pegcetacoplan or placebo. The RCP was followed by a 26-week open-label period (OLP) in which all patients received pegcetacoplan. The primary endpoint of the study was the log transformed ratio of urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) at week 26 compared to baseline.

About Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi and LinkedIn , BlueSkyX

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here . For Sobi Media contacts, click here .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4158688

The following files are available for download:

Sobi Showcases Breadth of data at ERA 2025
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN04062025003732001241ID1109634496

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search