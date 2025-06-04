Atrenew Reinforces Circular Economy Leadership With Strong Q1 Financials

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ATRenew Inc. (“ATRenew” or the“Company”) (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven platform for pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services in China, recently announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The Company reported a 27.5% year-over-year increase in total net revenue, reaching RMB 4.65 billion, underscoring the operational strength and scalability of ATRenew's circular economy model. The results not only highlight the Company's exceptional execution capabilities but also reflect the growing consumer preference for environmentally conscious consumption behaviors.As the global trend toward sustainable consumption continues to gain momentum, ATRenew is doubling down on its long-term commitment to the circular economy through tangible actions, giving pre-owned goods a second life and empowering consumers to make more environmentally conscious choices. The Company's Founder and CEO, Kerry Chen, was recently named to the TIME100 Climate list, in recognition of his contributions to advancing large-scale sustainability through innovations in recycling and reuse systems.ATRenew's long-term strategic partnership with JD continues to deliver significant advantages, with their jointly developed supply chain system markedly improving user experience and fulfillment efficiency. By reducing barriers to subsidy access and streamlining the trade-in process, the collaboration has made it easier for consumers to offset the cost of new product purchases, thereby stimulating demand and expanding the supply of high-quality pre-owned electronics. As a result, ATRenew's trade-in business has consistently outpaced the platforms' overall growth rate. To meet the rising demand in the second-hand electronics market, the Company has also ramped up investments in supply chain infrastructure. On the internal management front, ATRenew is further enhancing its product lifecycle management capabilities, from AI-powered device inspection and evaluation to low-energy, compliance-driven refurbishment strategies, ensuring that every pre-owned product is recirculated in the most efficient and resource-conscious manner possible.Recent shifts in market behavior further underscore the effectiveness of these efforts. Boosted by government subsidies for smartphone and digital product trade-ins, as well as rising demand for device upgrades on the JD platform, ATRenew saw the value of consumer electronics recycled through its C2B channel grow by over 50% year-over-year. By the end of the first quarter of 2025, the Company had added 458 new AHS Recycle stores compared to the same period last year and expanded its door-to-door pickup service, offering faster and more reliable customer experiences. In the development of multi-category recycling services, first-quarter transaction volumes and revenues across multiple categories surged nearly 200% year-over-year, demonstrating strong growth momentum. In March, ATRenew also launched its Paijitang flagship store in Shenzhen, setting a new benchmark for transparency in the secondhand electronics market. These efforts have driven improvements across multiple customer satisfaction metrics, ensuring high-quality trade-in experiences for users.Through creative marketing campaigns and influencer partnerships, the Company continues to enhance its brand influence, showcasing its comprehensive recycling capabilities and accelerating the expansion of diversified recycling channels. Its“REVIVE” environmental initiative has become deeply embedded in the Company's sustainability strategy, fostering greater collaboration with consumer goods brands and strengthening public awareness of its core values. In April, the Company joined forces with 12 leading domestic consumer brands to celebrate Earth Day, launching coordinated online and offline campaigns to promote the concept of circular regeneration. These efforts are gradually reshaping public perceptions of second-hand goods, not only as affordable choices but also as responsible consumption practices that help extend the lifecycle of electronic products.As Kerry Chen, Founder and CEO of ATRenew, stated:“With our long-term and steadfast 'scenarios + supply chain' strategy, we are committed to capturing greater user mindshare, enhancing user experience, ensuring the efficient circulation of secondhand products, and creating greater value.”By leveraging policy support, brand partnerships, and systematic innovation, the Company has not only achieved measurable sustainability outcomes but is also driving second-hand consumption to become a mainstream and appealing lifestyle choice. With cutting-edge technological innovations and an efficient supply chain system, the Company remains committed to building a more sustainable and regulated global ecosystem for pre-owned electronics in the future.About ATRenew Inc.Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry. ATRenew is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

Sway Chen

PTG-ASIA

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.