Huma Qureshi Reminisces Childhood Memories With Brother Saqib, Shares Rare Pictures Of Their Parents
Along with nostalgic childhood moments, she gave a rare glimpse of their parents, delighting followers with this intimate family throwbacks. Taking to Instagram, the 'Double XL' actress shared two rare and unseen photos featuring her mother and father. In the first black-and-white image, a young Huma is seen sitting on her mother's lap. The next photo is a childhood picture of Saqib Saleem alongside a portrait of their father.
For the caption, Huma wrote,“My whole world ...Pic 1 - She got it from her mummaa Pic 2 - Like Father Like Son #love #família #blackandwhite.”
Huma Qureshi is very active on Instagram, as she regularly shares glimpses of her personal life and moments with family and friends. Yesterday, she posted a heartwarming video of her beloved pet dogs, Toosh and Kishmish, enjoying a luxurious grooming and spa session. Calling them her“pretty boys,” the actress shared a charming glimpse of how she pampered her furry friends.
On Instagram, Huma posted a sweet video showing herself with her pets, Toosh and Kishmish, during a grooming session. The clip showcased the adorable duo receiving royal treatment - from gentle brushing to a calming wash, along with all the love that comes with a pet spa day. The video captured the soothing wash, careful brushing, and affectionate care that made Toosh and Kishmish look their best. In the footage, the actress posed proudly with her freshly groomed pets, who appeared neat, clean, and utterly adorable after their spa experience.
Sharing the clip, the 'Jolly LLB 2' actress wrote in the caption,“My Pretty Boys ... Toosh & Kishmish #spa #doglover #haircare #grooming #humaqureshi #trending.”
Work-wise, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the web series“Mithya-The Dark Chapter” on Zee5. She also recently featured in the fourth season of“Maharani.”
