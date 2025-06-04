Shameful: Leaders Slam Punjab CM Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent remarks targeting the BJP over its alleged 'Ghar, Ghar Sindoor Abhiyan' have sparked a sharp backlash from political leaders, who have called the remarks shameful.

While campaigning for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypolls, CM Mann alleged that the BJP was exploiting sacred Indian customs for political mileage.

Referring to reports that BJP workers were distributing vermilion (sindoor) to households following the success of the Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor', Mann said, "They are saying they will send sindoor to every household. If sindoor is sent to your home, will you put sindoor in Modi's name? Is 'One Nation, One Husband' your new scheme?"

He further accused the BJP of making a“mockery of sindoor” in their bid to win votes.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal dismissed Mann's statements, calling them a product of“pure imagination.”

“There is no such programme by the BJP. But Bhagwant Mann has always been a political joker, his entire career has been about playing the role of a joker... Now, even as the Chief Minister of Punjab, he continues to do the same, which is extremely shameful,” Jaiswal said.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam also hit out strongly, calling Mann's comments "deeply hurtful."

“The way our brave Indian Army avenged the pain caused by terrorists, who took away the sons of our mothers and sisters, was seen by the entire country and the world. The operation was named 'Operation Sindoor' because the terrorists backed by Pakistan had targeted the sindoor, the dignity, of our mothers and sisters,” Kadam stated.

“Now, what problem does the Opposition have with this?” he asked.

Adding to the criticism, RLD MP Malook Nagar recalled Mann's alleged past behaviour in Parliament.

“He would often attend sessions under the influence of alcohol, he was even penalised and suspended once, but still didn't stop,” Nagar claimed.

“His comment about turning all the daughters and sisters of the country into someone's wife is disgraceful and deeply offensive... One must question whether he made this recent statement while intoxicated.”