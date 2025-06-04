403
Starve or Risk Death: Israel nonexistent aid to Palestinians
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the UN human rights chief described recent lethal incidents near food aid distribution points in Gaza as “unconscionable,” raising concerns that Israel’s militarized aid approach could be putting civilians at further risk and might violate international law.
“For a third day running, people were killed around an aid distribution site run by the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’. This morning, we have received information that dozens more people were killed and injured,” Volker Turk said in a statement.
“Deadly attacks on distraught civilians trying to access the paltry amounts of food aid in Gaza, are unconscionable,” he added.
Turk urged that “a prompt and impartial investigation into each of these attacks, and those responsible held to account,” emphasizing that “attacks directed against civilians constitute a grave breach of international law, and a war crime.”
He warned that Palestinians are facing an impossible dilemma: “Die from starvation or risk being killed while trying to access the meagre food that is being made available through Israel's militarized humanitarian assistance mechanism.”
According to Turk, this heavily armed system “endangers lives and violates international standards” governing the delivery of aid — something the UN has highlighted repeatedly. He further noted that “willful impediment of access to food and other life-sustaining relief supplies for civilians may constitute a war crime.”
