ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 277.6 (175.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.6 (9.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 285.2 (185.0) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – May 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,261.7 (805.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows: