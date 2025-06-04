Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2025


2025-06-04 03:31:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 277.6 (175.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.6 (9.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 285.2 (185.0) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – May 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,261.7 (805.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

25-May

24-May

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

29.3

25.7

14 %

129.8

118.8

9 %

Central Europe

74.0

49.5

49 %

335.1

214.5

56 %

East Europe

36.7

34.8

5 %

161.1

159.6

1 %

South & West Europe

49.3

34.2

44 %

218.1

131.2

66 %

The Baltics

11.5

8.8

31 %

48.8

40.8

20 %

North America

47.3

16.4

188 %

212.1

67.1

216 %

Asia-Pacific

27.5

4.8

473 %

118.5

22.6

424 %

Africa

2.0

1.3

54 %

8.5

5.7

49 %

Zinzino

277.6

175.5

58 %

1,232.0

760.3

62 %

Faun Pharma

7.6

9.5

-20 %

29.7

45.3

-34 %

Zinzino Group

285.2

185.0

54 %

1,261.7

805.6

57 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4158857

The following files are available for download:

2505 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
