Travel Esim Usage Sees Significant Growth Amid Rising Roaming Costs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Travel eSIMs offers the perfect alternative to roaming services. This way, travellers can download temporary local profile and avoid the roaming charges.

PORTOROž, SLOVENIA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Globalization has made traveling easier than ever before. One study says the global number of travels eSIM users is estimated to jump from 40 million in 2024 to more than 215 million by 2028.Roaming remains a significant cost factor for travellers both for business and leisure.Many travellers address this issue via the use of eSIMs. Travel eSIMs provide an alternative to traditional roaming services. With these, travellers can download a temporary local profile and avoid additional roaming charges.The Moving DilemmaTravel has seen a rise in recent years due to globalization and advancements in connectivity.However, roaming charges while in a foreign country are quite considerable. These charges continue to grow that adds to the challenges faced by travellers.Travel eSIM packages offer one way to manage this. In 2024, the average cost of data roaming is $8.57 per GB. Comparatively, those using travel eSIMs spend around $5.50 per GB on average. This difference reflects an approximate 35% reduction in cost.Key Features of Travel eSIMsWhen selecting an eSIM for travel, several features are commonly available:Instant Activation: Some vendors offer digital activation at the time of purchase.Dual Connectivity: Travel eSIMs typically provide data access, allowing users to keep their primary number active.Flexible Plan: Options vary by provider and destination to meet different data needs.eSIMs are becoming more common in both personal and business travel as a means of staying connected.Where Travel eSIMs Are AvailableTravel eSIMs can be obtained from a range of resellers, including platforms that support multiple payment methods.They may be used by individuals or given as digital gifts.“In today's hyper-connected world, it is believed that staying online shouldn't be complicated. LunarTap is created to give people freedom, flexibility, and control over how they connect no matter where they are. The goal is to eliminate borders in communication and make connectivity a well-connected experience.”About LunarTapLunarTap is a reseller of digital vouchers, eSIMs, mobile top-ups, and related services, with a focus on digital convenience and transaction safety.

Simon Harrington, Chief Marketing Officer

Lunartap

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.