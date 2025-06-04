'Impressionism: From Photography To Painting' - Réhahn's Vision Of A Modern Movement

Cover of Réhahn's new book,“Impressionism: From Photography to Painting”

“Oasis” – A calm reflection captured in afternoon light, from Réhahn's Impressionist photography series

“Flame” – Heat distortion transforms a Vietnamese rural scene into a golden haze

“Luminous” – A green rice field in early growth phase, blending motion and light

Réhahn, French photographic artist and founder of the Precious Heritage Museum

French artist Réhahn explores Impressionism in photography through a new fine art book inspired by light, movement, and poetic visual texture.

- RéhahnHOI AN, QUANG NAM, VIETNAM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- French photographic artist Réhahn presents his latest work, Impressionism: From Photography to Painting. This hardcover art book invites readers to explore Impressionism photography as a contemporary reimagining of one of the most influential artistic movements of the nineteenth century. Captured during his travels across Vietnam, the book reflects a photographic approach inspired by the spirit of Impressionist painting.Best known for his portraits and ethnographic documentation, Réhahn takes a new direction in this work without leaving behind his established style. The book reflects a parallel evolution, one that embraces atmosphere, texture, and memory as central elements of visual storytelling. With over 100 images, the collection offers a meditative experience that slows the viewer's gaze and heightens emotional perception.The book is structured thematically, echoing the core principles of Impressionist painters: natural light, fleeting moments, and personal perception. Works such as Oasis, Flame, and Luminous mark a new chapter in Réhahn's style.Oasis immerses the viewer in a calm expanse of water, diffused in afternoon light and mirrored by reflections. Flame was captured through heat distortion rising from straw burning in harvested rice fields, transforming the air into a golden haze. Luminous, taken in the early growth phase of a rice field, blends color and motion to reveal the rhythm of the landscape. These photographs do not aim to reproduce reality but to interpret it, following the Impressionist ethos.Réhahn's visual language is shaped by layered nuance, soft textures, and a poetic sense of composition. The influence of Japonism, the 19th-century European fascination with Japanese aesthetics, is present in the book's approach to balance, space, and emotional quiet.Beyond its visuals, the book reflects Réhahn's conviction that photography can carry the same emotional and cultural weight as painting or sculpture. In response to the speed of digital media, his images encourage a slower way of seeing. They restore attention to light, silence, and subtle detail. Rather than recording reality, his photographs offer space to pause, observe, and feel.“La netteté absolue impose l'évidence, et fait taire l'imagination, qui préfère la liberté.”“Absolute sharpness imposes certainty and silences imagination, which prefers freedom.”- RéhahnMore than a photography book, Impressionism, From Photography to Painting is also a personal reflection on the meaning of Impressionism itself. It invites the question:“Does Impressionist photography exist?” Without positioning himself as a historian, Réhahn approaches the subject as an artist, engaging in a visual and written dialogue with the origins of the movement. The book draws connections between past and present, not to offer definitions, but to question, interpret, and transmit. Through a combination of research, personal perspective, and photographic experimentation, Réhahn explores whether the spirit of Impressionism can find new form through the camera lens.EXPLORE MORE. Full article and project background: impressionism-photography-rehahn/. Book details and international availability:. Artist website:BOOK DETAILS. Hardcover, 166 pages. Format: 21 x 29.7 cm. Language: English. Year: 2025. Shipping: Available worldwideABOUT RÉHAHNRéhahn is a French photographic artist based in Vietnam, where he has lived and worked for over a decade. He is widely recognized for his portraits and poetic visual storytelling that capture cultural heritage and emotion with subtlety and depth. Réhahn is the founder of the Precious Heritage Museum in Hoi An, a free and permanent exhibition space dedicated to Vietnam's ethnic diversity, housing one of the most extensive collections of its kind. His work has been featured in major international publications including the BBC, National Geographic, and the New York Times, and exhibited in museums and cultural institutions worldwide. Through his evolving artistic approach, including his recent exploration of Impressionism in photography, Réhahn continues to blur the lines between documentation and interpretation, light and memory.

Impressionism: From Photography to Painting – Official Book Video by Réhahn

