Animal Protein Market Size Projected To Reach USD 31.94 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.7% To Forecast 2025-2032

- Navneet KaurSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Animal Protein Market was valued at USD 22.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 31.94 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2025–2032).An Essential Nutrition Engine Driving Global Health & Growth reflects the market's essential role in fulfilling the world's growing demand for quality nutrients. Unlike products that originate, are consumed and disposed of or wasted, animal protein products continue to be a permanent foundational food source that promotes welfare across continents and cultures, energizes development and innovation, and adapts to modern food trends.Animal Protein Market OverviewAnimal proteins, can be defined as meat, fish, poultry, dairy (milk, cheese, yogurt) and eggs. Many consumers are making the shift to high-protein and functional diets, which has meant steady growth in animal protein consumption around the globe, driven by growing disposable incomes, new lifestyles, and greater awareness of health considerations. The continual emergence of ready-to-drink products, protein-fortified snacks, and new fortified drinkable products, adds an ongoing utility to their consumption.Despite the emerging market opportunities and growth, this market is also facing challenges in the form of plant-based proteins and the increased acknowledgment of ethical and environmental considerations. Drivers:Increased Need for Nutrient-Dense Foods:Animal proteins are a complete source of amino acids and are often high are providers of many essential nutrients, like iron, vitamin B12, zinc, etc. As the veggie-food trend increases, the new innovations will continue to be on foods that will offer an overall balance of the food's quality to help support immunity, muscle building, and overall wellness- which is a trend seen more in developing countries.Increased Culture of Health and Fitness:Due to the increases of the culture of fitness, effective training and recovery for athletes, weight management, and overall awareness and understanding of the importance of consuming high-protein foods as part of their daily diet, in general, will continue to increase. Gym goers, those who take regular part in physical activities, and health-conscious consumers are consuming animal-based protein powders, lean animal proteins, and other animal-based protein fortified dairy products, to increase muscle mass, support recovery, and primarily increase energy levels.Use of Animal proteins as functional ingredient in processed or fortified foods:Animal proteins, such as whey, casein and gelatin, are being increasingly employed as functional ingredients in many food manufacturing applications. Animal proteins benefit the production of a variety of foods (snack foods, protein bars, beverages and baked goods) through their emulsifying, binding, and foaming properties- which will enhance the nutritional aspect, improve texture and shelf-life- and strength the overall appeal of fortified or processed foods.Restraints:Awareness of environmental sustainability, animal cruelty, and health concerns, namely high cholesterol, are leading to an increase in plant-based diets. Many consumers are flexitarian or vegan, which promotes reduction in animal proteins and alternative sources of protein such as soy, pea, or lentil proteins that are ethically and/or health-based.Opportunities:Emerging Markets Growth:Higher consumption of animal proteins is driven by higher income and urbanization in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Emerging Markets Growth:Higher consumption of animal proteins is driven by higher income and urbanization in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Companies are implementing sustainable packaging methods and, hybrid protein products (a blend of animal and plant-based protein products) to remain competitive and respond to the changes in consumer demands and goals related to ecosystem change.Strategic Movements Reshaping the MarketThe animal protein industry is undergoing significant transformation through mergers, acquisitions, and sustainability pivots:Cal-Maine Foods acquisition of Tyson's egg business in 2024 enabled vertical integration and addressed egg supply disruptions.Arla Foods' launch of MicelPure in 2023, a high-purity micellar casein isolate, reflects the rising demand for clean-label, functional protein ingredients.JBS S.A. expanded into plant-based and hybrid protein offerings, while also committing to carbon neutrality by 2040, illustrating a dual-path strategy for market growth.Animal Protein Market SegmentationBased on type animal protein market is segmented by Dairy Protein, Egg Protein, Gelatine Protein and Others. Egg Protein leads the animal protein market comprising 58.5% of the total market share, largely due to its high biological value, complete amino acids profile, and heavy usage in the bakery, snack, and ready-to-eat meals industries. Dairy Protein follows Egg Protein and is widely used in sports nutrition, functional foods and dietary supplements, especially relating to muscle repair and recovery and weight management. In the meantime, Gelatine Protein and animal protein are utilized in key niches most the pharmaceutical sector for capsules and for wound care, and in the multi-use confectionery sector, especially gummies and marshmallows, creating some niche and steady demand in these specialized sectors.By Application:Based on Application, the food and beverage segment is the largest segment of the animal protein market due to consumer demand for fortified foods, high-protein dairy products, and processed meats. Nutritional supplements and animal feed also account for considerable contributions to animal proteins, as they are complimentary to the growing trends of health awareness and needs related to the livestock industry. Lastly, pet food and pharmaceuticals (the smallest segments) are also performance segments due to the growth and interest in pet ownership, premium pet nutrition segments, and the supply of animal proteins in medical and therapeutic formats.Regional AnalysisNorth America, led by the U.S., dominates the international animal protein marketplace. The region's strong nutrition trends and established processing sector provide a foundation for the industry. Dominant players in this mature market include Tyson Foods, Cargill and Hormel Foods. The Asia-Pacific region is clearly emerging as the primary driver of growth, with meat demand from countries like China, India and Southeast Asia, driven by urbanization, rising incomes and acceptance of western diets. MicelPure created additional functionality and further expanded applications in sports nutrition.Q2 2024 – JBS Sustainability Growth: JBS took action on its environmental goals by promoting deforestation-free supply chains, while also providing value to its brand, all in alignment with global sustainability pressures in the animal protein industry.2023 - Blue Diamond's Dairy-Alternative Expansion: In 2023, Blue Diamond Growers bolstered its plant-based product segments even more, indirectly affecting the demand for animal protein through the support of hybrid uses of dairy/non-dairy ingredients.Late 2023 - Nestlé's Functional Snacks: In late 2023, Nestlé launched health-forward dairy-based functional snacks in emerging countries targeting health-focused consumers. 