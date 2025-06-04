403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oman Arab Bank Wins“Best Brand In Customer Experience For Corporate Banking” Award, Reinforcing Its Leadership In Delivering An Exceptional Banking Experience To Corporates, Government Entities, And Smes
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Muscat,4 June 2025 – In another milestone achievement that reflects its legacy of excellence and leadership, Oman Arab Bank has been honored with the “Best Brand in Customer Experience for Corporate Banking” award. The recognition was presented during a high-profile regional ceremony attended by key financial and media figures, reaffirming the bank's position as a pioneering institution distinguished by its innovative services, professionalism, and comprehensive, high-quality client experience tailored to meet the evolving needs of a diverse clientele.
This award is the culmination of years of strategic and methodical work, with significant investment in digital infrastructure and the development of advanced banking solutions tailored to large corporates, government entities, and SMEs. The bank has consistently delivered a fully integrated corporate banking experience that goes beyond conventional services - enhancing financial agility, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation for its clients in a dynamic and competitive market landscape. Commenting on this achievement, Sulaiman Al Hinai, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at Oman Arab Bank , stated:
“This award is more than a title - it is a symbol of the trust we proudly earn from our clients every day. For us, customer experience is not just a service we provide, it is a strategic partnership that we nurture, elevate, and continuously innovate through a holistic ecosystem of expertise, solutions, and empowerment.” He added:
“At Oman Arab Bank, we remain committed to investing in top-tier talent and next-generation systems to deliver a banking experience of international caliber, rooted in a deep understanding of Oman's business landscape and driven by a legacy of trust and a vision for the future.” This recognition underscores Oman Arab Bank's ability to redefine what customer experience means in the corporate banking sector. The bank has transformed customer interaction from a transactional process into a foundational pillar of long-term relationships built on trust, insight, and mutual growth. Through tailored solutions and unmatched service quality, the bank continues to meet the unique needs of its diverse clients - from large corporations and government institutions to entrepreneurs and SMEs. This achievement also reinforces the bank's growing influence as a key national financial institution, playing a pivotal role in supporting sustainable economic development and building a more inclusive and innovation-driven economy through an elevated and differentiated customer experience that reflects the confidence, ambition, and partnership it shares with clients across the Sultanate and beyond.
This award is the culmination of years of strategic and methodical work, with significant investment in digital infrastructure and the development of advanced banking solutions tailored to large corporates, government entities, and SMEs. The bank has consistently delivered a fully integrated corporate banking experience that goes beyond conventional services - enhancing financial agility, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation for its clients in a dynamic and competitive market landscape. Commenting on this achievement, Sulaiman Al Hinai, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at Oman Arab Bank , stated:
“This award is more than a title - it is a symbol of the trust we proudly earn from our clients every day. For us, customer experience is not just a service we provide, it is a strategic partnership that we nurture, elevate, and continuously innovate through a holistic ecosystem of expertise, solutions, and empowerment.” He added:
“At Oman Arab Bank, we remain committed to investing in top-tier talent and next-generation systems to deliver a banking experience of international caliber, rooted in a deep understanding of Oman's business landscape and driven by a legacy of trust and a vision for the future.” This recognition underscores Oman Arab Bank's ability to redefine what customer experience means in the corporate banking sector. The bank has transformed customer interaction from a transactional process into a foundational pillar of long-term relationships built on trust, insight, and mutual growth. Through tailored solutions and unmatched service quality, the bank continues to meet the unique needs of its diverse clients - from large corporations and government institutions to entrepreneurs and SMEs. This achievement also reinforces the bank's growing influence as a key national financial institution, playing a pivotal role in supporting sustainable economic development and building a more inclusive and innovation-driven economy through an elevated and differentiated customer experience that reflects the confidence, ambition, and partnership it shares with clients across the Sultanate and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment