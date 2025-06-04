Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japanese PM might force fresh election by dissolving parliament

2025-06-04 03:16:59
(MENAFN) The Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, might choose to dissolve the parliament if the opposition submits a no-confidence motion against his administration, according to recent reports. With his coalition currently holding fewer seats than required for a majority in the lower house, Ishiba is considering preventive action to dissolve parliament before such a motion reaches a vote.

Currently, the coalition between the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito commands 215 seats out of the 465 available in the House of Representatives, falling short of the 233 needed to secure legislative approval. Recently, the opposition, led by the Constitutional Democratic Party, warned it would bring forward a no-confidence motion should the government push ahead with its pension reform proposals.

Under Japanese law, elections for the House of Representatives may be held at any point before the expiration of the members’ four-year term, which is due in the fall of 2028. Meanwhile, Ishiba’s administration is grappling with multiple issues, such as rising inflation, increases in rice prices, and the impact of US-imposed tariffs.

