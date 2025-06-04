403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japanese PM might force fresh election by dissolving parliament
(MENAFN) The Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, might choose to dissolve the parliament if the opposition submits a no-confidence motion against his administration, according to recent reports. With his coalition currently holding fewer seats than required for a majority in the lower house, Ishiba is considering preventive action to dissolve parliament before such a motion reaches a vote.
Currently, the coalition between the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito commands 215 seats out of the 465 available in the House of Representatives, falling short of the 233 needed to secure legislative approval. Recently, the opposition, led by the Constitutional Democratic Party, warned it would bring forward a no-confidence motion should the government push ahead with its pension reform proposals.
Under Japanese law, elections for the House of Representatives may be held at any point before the expiration of the members’ four-year term, which is due in the fall of 2028. Meanwhile, Ishiba’s administration is grappling with multiple issues, such as rising inflation, increases in rice prices, and the impact of US-imposed tariffs.
Currently, the coalition between the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito commands 215 seats out of the 465 available in the House of Representatives, falling short of the 233 needed to secure legislative approval. Recently, the opposition, led by the Constitutional Democratic Party, warned it would bring forward a no-confidence motion should the government push ahead with its pension reform proposals.
Under Japanese law, elections for the House of Representatives may be held at any point before the expiration of the members’ four-year term, which is due in the fall of 2028. Meanwhile, Ishiba’s administration is grappling with multiple issues, such as rising inflation, increases in rice prices, and the impact of US-imposed tariffs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment