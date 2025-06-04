403
Nancy G. West Releases New YA Mystery With Fire & Ice Books Entitled - Risky Pursuit
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Risky Pursuit Tackles Grief, Secrets, and a Dangerous Quest for Truth
Award-nominated author Nancy G. West returns with Risky Pursuit, a gripping young adult mystery about a teen thrust into a web of danger, secrets, and survival. Released by Melange Books, Fire & Ice, Risky Pursuit explores themes of loss, fractured family dynamics, and the high stakes of uncovering the truth—perfect for readers ages 14 and up who crave suspense with heart.
Eighteen-year-old Decker Savage is already shouldering more than most. Haunted by the death of his baby brother and reeling from his parents’ looming divorce, Decker stumbles into a chilling mystery when he follows a stranger to a shadowy house—and witnesses a violent altercation that changes everything. The victim, an elderly man with a shared love of baseball, can’t remember who hurt him. But someone remembers Decker… and they want him to forget.
As anonymous threats escalate and his life unravels, Decker must choose between staying silent or risking everything to stop a killer. Can he survive long enough to protect the people he loves?
About the Author
Nancy G. West was a business major at the University of Texas before earning an English lit degree and discovering her passion for writing fiction. Known for her award-nominated Aggie Mundeen romantic comedy mystery series, West also penned the psychological thriller Nine Days to Evil and the ALA Book Club selection The Plunge. Risky Pursuit blends her trademark suspense with emotional depth in an unforgettable coming-of-age mystery.
