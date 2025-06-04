403
Brazil's Ibovespa Rebounds As Market Makers Drive Volume, Magazine Luiza Leads Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market closed the last 24 hours with a notable recovery, according to official B3 data and the attached chart.
The Ibovespa index ended the session at 137,546 points, up 0.56%.
This move broke a four-day losing streak and reflected renewed confidence after policymakers signaled flexibility on the controversial IOF tax hike.
Magazine Luiza emerged as the session's top winner , with its shares surging on positive sentiment from a major bank's price target revision.
Investors rotated into cyclical stocks, seeking value after recent declines. Rede D'Or, however, led the losers, falling after analysts cut growth forecasts for new hospital beds through 2028. JBS also posted losses as investors took profits following a strong run.
B3's market maker programs played a crucial role in maintaining liquidity and narrowing spreads, supporting the day's high trading volumes.
The average daily traded volume in cash equities reached R$27.6 billion in April, up 11.9% year-on-year, reflecting robust participation from both institutional and retail investors.
Technical analysis of the 4-hour Ibovespa chart reveals a market at a critical juncture. The index found support at the 200-period moving average, currently near 136,280, and traded above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a bullish bias.
Bollinger Bands narrowed, reflecting reduced volatility after recent swings. The price action respected the middle band, suggesting consolidation with a slight upward tilt.
Short-term moving averages (9 and 21 periods) crossed above the 50-period average, reinforcing the positive momentum.
The RSI hovered near neutral, not signaling overbought or oversold conditions. MACD lines remained above zero, confirming ongoing upward momentum, though the histogram showed signs of flattening, hinting at possible near-term pauses.
ETF flows highlighted continued international interest. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) attracted over $464 million in May, its strongest inflow since 2021, as investors bet on peaking local interest rates and low valuations.
This contrasts with outflows from other emerging markets, positioning Brazil as a relative outperformer.
Globally, the Ibovespa's gains tracked Wall Street's positive close. US indices rose, led by technology and energy sectors, after strong labor market data.
European markets also advanced modestly, buoyed by easing inflation and expectations of central bank rate cuts.
Asian peers showed mixed results, with Japan's Nikkei up on semiconductor strength and China's markets subdued by weak manufacturing data.
The Ibovespa's recovery underscores the market's resilience amid fiscal uncertainty and shifting global sentiment.
Market makers and robust ETF inflows provided essential liquidity, while technical indicators suggest the index could extend gains if it holds above key support.
Investors will watch for policy signals and global macro data for further direction.
Brazil's Ibovespa Rebounds as Market Makers Drive Volume, Magazine Luiza Leads Gains
