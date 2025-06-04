403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Holds Ground As Market Eyes Tariffs And Dollar Moves
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official chart data from TradingView and market sources confirm that gold traded in a defined range over the past 24 hours, with price action reflecting both caution and resilience.
On June 3, 2025, gold spot prices opened near $3,355 and fluctuated between a low of $3,348 and a high of $3,357, according to the latest 4-hour candlesticks visible on the chart.
The market's tone shifted after the June 2 spike, with prices consolidating below resistance at $3,399 and repeatedly testing support at $3,340.
The 50-period moving average, now at $3,340, provided a solid support base, while the 200-period moving average at $3,305 remained well below current prices, underlining the prevailing uptrend.
Gold's price stayed above the Ichimoku cloud for most of the session, confirming the bullish structure.
Technical indicators point to consolidation after the rally. The Relative Strength Index approached 70 during the June 2 surge, signaling overbought conditions, but eased back as prices retreated.
Gold Holds Ground as Market Eyes Tariffs and Dollar Moves
The MACD line remained above the signal line, though the gap narrowed, reflecting a loss of momentum.
Bollinger Bands tightened as volatility decreased, with price action contained in the upper half of the band, indicating a pause after the strong move.
Fundamentals continue to drive gold's underlying strength. Safe-haven demand persists amid ongoing U.S.-China tariff tensions and new U.S. duties on steel and aluminum.
The OECD's warning about slowing global growth and a weaker U.S. dollar earlier in the week supported gold, but a late-session dollar rebound capped gains.
Central bank buying and steady ETF inflows provided a floor for prices, while profit-taking limited upside after the June 2 peak.
Volumes increased during the late June 2 rally and again as prices pulled back, showing active trading on both sides.
Key support held at $3,340, while resistance at $3,399 remains unbroken. The technical setup signals a market in consolidation, with traders awaiting new catalysts from economic data and policy developments.
In summary, gold traded between $3,348 and $3,357 on June 3, consolidating after a sharp rally to $3,399 late on June 2.
The market remains underpinned by geopolitical risk and safe-haven flows, but faces resistance without fresh bullish triggers.
The technical and fundamental picture suggests stability, with the next move likely driven by macroeconomic headlines and currency shifts.
On June 3, 2025, gold spot prices opened near $3,355 and fluctuated between a low of $3,348 and a high of $3,357, according to the latest 4-hour candlesticks visible on the chart.
The market's tone shifted after the June 2 spike, with prices consolidating below resistance at $3,399 and repeatedly testing support at $3,340.
The 50-period moving average, now at $3,340, provided a solid support base, while the 200-period moving average at $3,305 remained well below current prices, underlining the prevailing uptrend.
Gold's price stayed above the Ichimoku cloud for most of the session, confirming the bullish structure.
Technical indicators point to consolidation after the rally. The Relative Strength Index approached 70 during the June 2 surge, signaling overbought conditions, but eased back as prices retreated.
Gold Holds Ground as Market Eyes Tariffs and Dollar Moves
The MACD line remained above the signal line, though the gap narrowed, reflecting a loss of momentum.
Bollinger Bands tightened as volatility decreased, with price action contained in the upper half of the band, indicating a pause after the strong move.
Fundamentals continue to drive gold's underlying strength. Safe-haven demand persists amid ongoing U.S.-China tariff tensions and new U.S. duties on steel and aluminum.
The OECD's warning about slowing global growth and a weaker U.S. dollar earlier in the week supported gold, but a late-session dollar rebound capped gains.
Central bank buying and steady ETF inflows provided a floor for prices, while profit-taking limited upside after the June 2 peak.
Volumes increased during the late June 2 rally and again as prices pulled back, showing active trading on both sides.
Key support held at $3,340, while resistance at $3,399 remains unbroken. The technical setup signals a market in consolidation, with traders awaiting new catalysts from economic data and policy developments.
In summary, gold traded between $3,348 and $3,357 on June 3, consolidating after a sharp rally to $3,399 late on June 2.
The market remains underpinned by geopolitical risk and safe-haven flows, but faces resistance without fresh bullish triggers.
The technical and fundamental picture suggests stability, with the next move likely driven by macroeconomic headlines and currency shifts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment