Spain Tourism To Hit €260B In 2025

Dhaka: As Spain's travel and tourism sector contends with overtourism and new regulations aimed at addressing related challenges, it is projected to reach a record GDP contribution of €260.5 billion in 2025-equivalent to nearly 16pc of the national economy-according to new analysis from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Spain's tourism sector grew by 11pc in 2024, contributing nearly €249 billion to GDP-its best result since 2019-and is expected to grow 4.7pc year-on-year.

The top source countries were the UK (20pc), France (14pc), and Germany (13pc). A record 4.2 million US tourists visited, up 11.2pc, aided by 24 direct flight routes between 11 US and five Spanish cities.

Spaniards mainly traveled to France (25pc), Italy (14pc), the UK (8pc), and Portugal (8pc).

By the end of 2025, Spain's tourism sector is projected to support 3.2 million jobs-14.4pc of total employment.

International tourist spending is expected to reach €113.2 billion (up 5.7pc), and domestic spending €84.9 billion (up 2.4pc).

WTTC President Julia Simpson praised Spain as a "global tourism powerhouse," highlighting its resilience, economic impact, and strong outlook driven by sustainability and innovation.

In 2024, the travel and tourism sector in the EU contributed nearly €1.8 trillion to GDP-over 10pc of the economy-surpassing pre-COVID levels by 6pc. Employment in the sector grew 4.7pc to 24.6 million jobs, about one in nine across the region. Domestic travel spending hit €1 trillion, while international visitors spent €515 billion.

These are expected to rise by 1.6pc and 11pcrespectively in 2025. By year-end 2025, the sector is projected to reach €1.9 trillion (10.5pc of GDP) and support 25.7 million jobs, or 12pc of total employment.

