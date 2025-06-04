Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Security Council Draft Calls for Immediate, Unconditional Gaza Ceasefire

2025-06-04 03:11:08
(MENAFN) Slovenia, representing the elected members of the UN Security Council, introduced a draft resolution on Tuesday demanding an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip and scheduled a vote for Wednesday.

The resolution, obtained by a news outlet, highlights "grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation, including the risk of famine," emphasizing the responsibility of all parties to uphold international humanitarian and human rights laws.

It reiterates backing for Egypt, Qatar, and the US efforts to enforce a phased ceasefire outlined in Resolution 2735 (2024). This plan focuses on securing hostage releases, recovering remains, and achieving a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza to pave the way for reconstruction.

The draft also calls for the "immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions" on humanitarian aid, demanding safe and large-scale distribution across the territory.

The resolution stresses the critical need to restore essential services following humanitarian principles.

Despite global appeals for a ceasefire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of over 54,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

Aid organizations have raised alarms about the looming famine threat facing more than 2 million people living in the enclave.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel is confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its actions against civilians in the region.

