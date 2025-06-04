Johanna Altman Advocates For Integrative Fertility Approaches On The Pure Wellness Podcast
Understanding the Impact
Infertility affects approximately 17.5% of the global adult population, according to the World Health Organization. While assisted reproductive technologies like IVF offer solutions, they can be costly and emotionally taxing. Emerging research suggests that complementary therapies such as acupuncture may improve outcomes.
A study published in Fertility Science and Research found that women undergoing IVF who received acupuncture had a significantly higher pregnancy rate compared to those who did not. Specifically, the live birth rate was 42% in the acupuncture group versus 15.94% in the control group.
Expert Insights
“Acupuncture can create a more favorable environment for conception by addressing underlying imbalances,” says Dr. Stolberg.“It helps regulate hormones, improve blood flow to reproductive organs, and reduce stress-all crucial factors in fertility.”
Altman adds,“Integrating acupuncture into fertility treatment plans can offer additional support and potentially enhance outcomes.”
The Role of Herbal Medicine
Herbal medicine complements acupuncture in fertility treatments. Specific herbs are believed to support reproductive health:
-
Chasteberry (Vitex): May help regulate menstrual cycles and support ovulation.
Ashwagandha: Known for its stress-reducing properties, which can benefit hormonal balance.
Maca Root: Traditionally used to enhance fertility and libido.
Dr. Stolberg emphasizes the importance of personalized herbal regimens, stating,“Each individual's needs are unique; a tailored approach ensures the best outcomes.”
Call to Action
Altman encourages individuals exploring fertility options to consider integrative approaches:Consult a Professional: Seek a licensed acupuncturist experienced in fertility treatments. Consistency Matters: Regular sessions may yield better results. Combine Approaches: Consider integrating acupuncture with other treatments under professional guidance.
“Empowering oneself with knowledge and exploring all available options is key,” says Altman.“Integrative therapies can offer additional avenues of support on the journey to conception.”
About the Pure Wellness Podcast
The Pure Wellness Podcast, hosted by Johanna Altman, delves into topics of integrative and regenerative medicine, overall health, nutrition, and fitness. The show aims to inspire and guide listeners toward a deeper self-awareness and the practice of a holistic daily lifestyle.
To watch the full episode, click her .
