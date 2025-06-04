Long Lake Camps 2025: Exciting Teen Filmmaking And Performing Arts Programs Secure Your Teen's Spot Before June 1

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Dobbs Ferry, NY, 4th June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Long Lake Camp is excited to unveil its transformative 2025 summer programs, which focus on filmmaking and performing arts for teens ages 8 to 16. Known for nurturing young creative talent in a supportive and immersive environment, Long Lake's programs are now more dynamic than ever.







“Long Lake is not just a camp-it's a creative community where teens can explore their passions, gain college-level experience, and make lifelong memories.”

Nestled in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains on a scenic 200-acre lakefront campus, Long Lake Camp for the Arts offers an unmatched blend of artistic excellence and traditional camp adventure. Campers not only develop their craft under the guidance of industry professionals but also enjoy hiking, swimming, sports, talent shows, and more, creating a summer experience that is both creatively fulfilling and deeply memorable.

The Teen Filmmaking Program at Long Lake gives aspiring directors, writers, cinematographers, and editors the chance to explore every stage of the film creation process. Campers develop original scripts, storyboard scenes, shoot on professional-grade cameras, and edit using industry-standard software. With guidance from experienced film professionals, each camper leaves with a portfolio-ready short film and a greater understanding of the filmmaking process from start to finish.

Meanwhile, the Performing Arts Program has long been celebrated for its deep roots in theater, music, and dance. Alumni include Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody, whose passion for acting was nurtured at Long Lake. Campers choose from majors including acting, musical theater, dance, technical theater, and fine arts, and participate in high-level training that mirrors the rigor of conservatory programs. Professional theater productions are staged each summer, featuring shows like Chicago, Beauty and the Beast, Into the Woods, and Legally Blonde-all led by experienced directors, choreographers, and vocal coaches.

Campers may select up to six artistic disciplines to study during their session, allowing them to explore different talents or specialize deeply in one area. There are no auditions required, making Long Lake an inclusive space where passion and potential are welcomed above all.

New for 2025, Long Lake Camp is offering advanced filmmaking and performing arts sessions designed to give campers deeper, more focused experience in their chosen craft. These immersive programs help teens build strong portfolios, refine their skills, and prepare for future opportunities in college or the professional arts world-all while doing what they love.

Campers may now explore unlimited artistic options across six major disciplines, including theater, music, fine arts, dance, film, and rock bands. Whether your teen wants to try everything or dive deep into one area, our expert staff will help them create a custom schedule that supports their passions and goals.

“Spending my summer making films and performing in full productions was more than just fun-it gave me real direction,” said a 2024 performing arts camper.“At Long Lake, I didn't just explore my passion-I walked away with a finished project, new skills, and the confidence to pursue the arts seriously. It was a game-changer for me.”

The camp offers flexible session lengths to accommodate different family schedules. The first 3-week session runs from June 22 to July 13, 2025, at a rate of $7,395. Additional 6-week programs are also available, with extended options providing deeper artistic immersion. Regardless of session length, every camper enjoys small class sizes, personalized instruction, and access to professional facilities including sound stages, black box theaters, recording studios, and art workshops.

More than just technical training, Long Lake focuses on building confidence, creativity, and character. Through their work on stage and behind the scenes, campers learn collaboration, leadership, time management, and resilience. These are life skills that extend far beyond summer, and many Long Lake alumni go on to attend top arts colleges, join theater companies, or launch careers in film and media.

The campus itself is a vital part of the Long Lake experience. Surrounded by mountains and forests, the camp offers a peaceful retreat from the pressures of everyday life, where young creatives can unplug, reconnect with nature, and fully immerse themselves in their art. Lodging, dining, and recreation are all designed to foster connection, safety, and fun.

With over 55 years of experience, Long Lake Camp for the Arts has earned a national reputation for excellence. Many former campers say their summers at Long Lake were life-changing, helping them discover not only their artistic talents but also lifelong friendships and a deeper sense of self.

Enrollment is open now, and families are urged to register early, especially before the June 1 deadline to secure their teen's spot in one of the country's most exciting and enriching summer programs for young artists.

About Long Lake Camp

Founded in 1969, Long Lake Camp for the Arts is a premier fine and performing arts summer camp based in New York's Adirondack Mountains. Specializing in individualized training, and professional-level productions the camp continues to empower teens through creativity, community, and personal growth.

Contact Details

Address: 199 Washington Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Website:

Contact Person: Geoff Burnett

Phone: 914-693-7111 (no texts)

Text: 914-430-7535 (texts only)