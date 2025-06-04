From Gypsy Rhythms To Tap-Dance Magic: Rachelle Walker's Choreography Shines In Smithfield's Theatre Scene

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In the heart of Smithfield, where creativity meets community, one woman continues to leave an indelible mark on the local arts scene.-known fondly by her friends and family as Rae-has brought her signature blend of heart, artistry, and purpose to the stage once again. As one of the choreographers behind the Four Seasons Theatre Company's stunning summer production of Mary Poppins, Rae's work not only lit up the stage but also reaffirmed the power of performance to bring people together.

The Four Seasons Theatre Company took a bold risk this season, launching their rendition of Mary Poppins during the height of competition with other major local players like the Lyric Repertory Company and the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre. But thanks to an extraordinary cast and creative team, including choreographers Analyse Chidester, Katie Pachard, Jon Rash, and Rachelle Walker, the production has earned glowing reviews and packed houses.

Dancing Into Hearts: The Power of Movement

From the high-energy chaos of“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” to the rhythmic precision of the Act II tap-dance reprise of“Anything Can Happen,” Rae's choreographic fingerprints were everywhere. Her ability to blend classical theatrical movement with fresh, joyful energy made each scene come alive. Rae's work brought a visual rhythm to the production that matched the vocal excellence and intricate set design-a harmony of elements that made the show more than just a performance, but an experience.

Her background in dance is not simply technical-it's deeply emotional. For Rae, movement is communication, a way to express stories that words alone cannot tell. It's this sensitivity that elevated the ensemble's dance numbers, turning choreography into character development and visual storytelling.

Rooted in Service and Creativity

While Rae's work in the arts is notable, it is only one chapter in her larger story of community empowerment and service. A longtime resident of Smithfield with roots in Cedar Hills, Rae has always lived a life driven by compassion and creativity. Whether she's leading choreography for a major theatre production or organizing youth programs, her goal is the same: to uplift, to connect, and to inspire.

A proud wife to Trevor Walker and mother of four energetic boys, Rae manages to balance a vibrant home life with professional and creative pursuits. By day, she works as a full-time bookkeeper at Kirby Creative Accounting and oversees corporate finances for Joe Homebuyer. Yet even with a full schedule, she makes time for her passion projects-most recently, freelance UX design. After earning her Google UX Design Certificate in 2023, Rae began blending her analytical mind and artistic eye to craft better user experiences, proving that creativity doesn't stop at this stage.

A Legacy of Community Building

Rae's contributions to her community span more than just the arts. In 2014, she founded a children's athletic club in South Jordan, an initiative that grew to serve over 800 young athletes. Her goal was simple: to give children a place to build confidence, stay active, and find a sense of belonging. That initiative mirrored the same values she brings to the theatre-nurturing potential, creating connection, and celebrating growth.

Her volunteer efforts are extensive and heartfelt. Rae has donated over 500 hours to the Family Support Center and the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, where she supported families navigating crises. Her willingness to serve quietly and consistently has made her a trusted figure in both nonprofit circles and neighborhood networks.

At Sunrise Elementary, Rae has found another outlet for her passion for youth development and the arts. As director of the school's annual musical, she works with students to bring productions to life, encouraging them to take creative risks, work together, and discover their own voices. For many children, it's their first taste of performance-and thanks to Rae, it's one filled with encouragement and magic.

Mary Poppins: A Theatre Triumph

The Four Seasons production of Mary Poppins was a major success not only because of the bold direction of Jon and Kody Rash but also because of the dedicated talents like Rachelle Clingo Walker Smithfield who gave their all behind the scenes. Audience members raved about the show's flawless execution, enchanting vocals, and dynamic choreography.

Sarah Huff, reprising her iconic 2015 role as Mary Poppins, was nothing short of sensational. With her clear soprano and perfect poise, Huff captivated audiences night after night. Opposite her was Clifton Richards as Bert, who provided comedic charm and effortless movement-his dance scenes often stealing the spotlight, thanks in no small part to the choreography team's work.

Of course, the children at the center of the story-portrayed by Haven Tietjen and Abe Higginbotham-were crowd favorites, delivering emotional, engaging performances. The supporting cast, including Dallin Clark, Riley Ritchie, Amanda Madsen, and Germain Costa, brought warmth and depth to the whimsical world of Cherry Tree Lane.

Special praise went to the flying and stage crews who ensured seamless technical execution, particularly the complex aerial choreography that allowed Ms. Huff to soar across the stage, quite literally bringing Mary Poppins to life.

A Vision of What's Possible

For Rae, this production was more than just another project. It was a chance to use art to build community, tell stories, and inspire future performers. Her choreography, like all of her work, reflects a vision rooted in empathy, excellence, and empowerment.

“Every show is a team effort,” Rae said.“But the energy we create when we all come together-performers, choreographers, crew, audience-that's what makes it magical. It's not about perfection; it's about connection.”

As the curtain falls on Mary Poppins, Rae is already thinking about what's next. Whether it's another theatre collaboration, a community event, or a quiet moment planting in her backyard garden, one thing is certain: wherever she invests her time and energy, beauty, meaning, and movement will follow.

Looking Ahead

With additional performances of Mary Poppins running through Saturday, July 9 at Sky View High School's auditorium in Smithfield, audiences still have a chance to witness Rae's choreography in action. But her story-and her impact-go far beyond the stage. In every role she plays-mother, volunteer, creative, mentor-Rachelle Clingo Walker Smithfield is building a legacy of strength, compassion, and joy.

In a town like Smithfield, where tradition meets innovation and heart meets hustle, Rae stands as a living example of what happens when creativity is paired with community spirit. Her choreography may light up the stage, but it's her unwavering commitment to others that truly makes her shine.