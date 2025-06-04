403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Celebrate Eid with Exquisite Gifting and Hosting Essentials from Jashanmal Group
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) This Eid Al Adha, elevate your celebrations with timeless elegance and refined craftsmanship from Jashanmal. Discover a thoughtfully curated range of tableware, accent décor, and luxury serving pieces — perfect for meaningful gifting and graceful entertaining.
Timeless Dining with Dankotuwa Porcelain
Bring luxury to your Eid table with Dankotuwa’s Porcelain Mir 59-Piece Dinner Set. This stunning set features 22-karat gold plating and elegant pink and gold detailing. The porcelain build ensures a polished, long-lasting finish that immediately catches the eye. Dishwasher safe up to 100 cycles (low setting)
Price: AED 4,999
Available at Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.
Gifting Elegance: Maleras Mystiqua Blue
The Maleras Mystiqua Blue is a sophisticated Eid gift, perfect for a home. Handcrafted in Sweden, this sandblasted crystal piece is hand-painted with a radiant gold finish. Designed for durability and charm, it makes a meaningful and lasting gift.
Price: AED 945
Available at Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.
Nordic Beauty in Crystal: Maleras Puffin
Celebrate the wonder of Nordic wildlife with the Maleras Puffin — a handcrafted crystal sculpture that brings artistry into your home. Its sandblasted and hand-painted finish ensures timeless appeal.
Price: AED 895
Available at Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.
Serve in Style: Pantazelos Roses Collection
Host your guests in luxury with the Pantazelos Roses Collection — a sophisticated set enhanced with intricate gold accents.
• Roses Rect Tray Large: AED 2245
• Roses Thermos: AED 2095
• Roses Rotating Stand: AED 1435
A perfect companion for refined Eid gatherings, this collection is where craftsmanship meets timeless beauty. Available at Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.
Luxury Redefined: The Pentazelos Collection
Add grandeur to your festive home with the Pentazelos range — a selection of gold and silver finished serving pieces that elevate every occasion.
• Stand for Arabic Coffee Cup: AED 825
• Blossom Dallah Thermos: AED 1975
Crafted to impress, each piece reflects the spirit of celebration and sophistication.
Available at Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.
Jashanmal Luxury Gift Cards: The Perfect Choice for Every Occasion
Make Eid gifting effortless while ensuring every moment of giving is deeply cherished, consider the Jashanmal Premium Gift Cards—an exceptional offering for all your Gifting needs. These reloadable gift cards, available up to AED 5,000 with a one-year validity, allow recipients the freedom to choose from a wide range of luxury products, from fashion and electronics to home décor and travel items. Ideal for both personal and corporate gifting, these cards ensure that your gift is thoughtful and meaningful, while offering ultimate flexibility and convenience.
With Jashanmal’s century-long tradition of trust and quality, these gift cards represent the perfect fusion of practicality and luxury. Accepted across Jashanmal stores in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, they offer a premium shopping experience with a variety of carefully curated products.
Celebrate these special occasions and make them unforgettable with Jashanmal’s thoughtful gift options.
Celebrate Eid with elegance, artistry, and the joy of meaningful moments — only at Jashanmal.
Timeless Dining with Dankotuwa Porcelain
Bring luxury to your Eid table with Dankotuwa’s Porcelain Mir 59-Piece Dinner Set. This stunning set features 22-karat gold plating and elegant pink and gold detailing. The porcelain build ensures a polished, long-lasting finish that immediately catches the eye. Dishwasher safe up to 100 cycles (low setting)
Price: AED 4,999
Available at Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.
Gifting Elegance: Maleras Mystiqua Blue
The Maleras Mystiqua Blue is a sophisticated Eid gift, perfect for a home. Handcrafted in Sweden, this sandblasted crystal piece is hand-painted with a radiant gold finish. Designed for durability and charm, it makes a meaningful and lasting gift.
Price: AED 945
Available at Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.
Nordic Beauty in Crystal: Maleras Puffin
Celebrate the wonder of Nordic wildlife with the Maleras Puffin — a handcrafted crystal sculpture that brings artistry into your home. Its sandblasted and hand-painted finish ensures timeless appeal.
Price: AED 895
Available at Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.
Serve in Style: Pantazelos Roses Collection
Host your guests in luxury with the Pantazelos Roses Collection — a sophisticated set enhanced with intricate gold accents.
• Roses Rect Tray Large: AED 2245
• Roses Thermos: AED 2095
• Roses Rotating Stand: AED 1435
A perfect companion for refined Eid gatherings, this collection is where craftsmanship meets timeless beauty. Available at Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.
Luxury Redefined: The Pentazelos Collection
Add grandeur to your festive home with the Pentazelos range — a selection of gold and silver finished serving pieces that elevate every occasion.
• Stand for Arabic Coffee Cup: AED 825
• Blossom Dallah Thermos: AED 1975
Crafted to impress, each piece reflects the spirit of celebration and sophistication.
Available at Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.
Jashanmal Luxury Gift Cards: The Perfect Choice for Every Occasion
Make Eid gifting effortless while ensuring every moment of giving is deeply cherished, consider the Jashanmal Premium Gift Cards—an exceptional offering for all your Gifting needs. These reloadable gift cards, available up to AED 5,000 with a one-year validity, allow recipients the freedom to choose from a wide range of luxury products, from fashion and electronics to home décor and travel items. Ideal for both personal and corporate gifting, these cards ensure that your gift is thoughtful and meaningful, while offering ultimate flexibility and convenience.
With Jashanmal’s century-long tradition of trust and quality, these gift cards represent the perfect fusion of practicality and luxury. Accepted across Jashanmal stores in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, they offer a premium shopping experience with a variety of carefully curated products.
Celebrate these special occasions and make them unforgettable with Jashanmal’s thoughtful gift options.
Celebrate Eid with elegance, artistry, and the joy of meaningful moments — only at Jashanmal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment