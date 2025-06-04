Edgeti And Sabel Systems Partner To Enhance Digital Engineering Capabilities

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Edge Technologies", "Company"), a leading, real-time Digital Twins platform provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with Sabel Systems Technology Solutions, LLC ("Sabel Systems", "Sabel") a leading digital engineering and transformation firm, headquartered in Beavercreek (Dayton).







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Sable Systems and edgeTITM teamed last year to leverage edgeTI Digital Twin platform, edgeCoreTM, to develop a contested logistics and real-time maintenance MVP for the Army's next-generation tracked vehicle, XM-30. The XM-30 is next-generation military platform that can operate with a crew or autonomously, engaging in close combat and delivering decisive firepower. The two companies also banded together with Vidrovr and PredictiveIQ last December to create and host the first AI-Powered Digital Twin Pavillion at Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit.

"Meeting and working with Sabel Systems, we quickly learned that our missions and goals aligned well with one another," remarked Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "Sabel's initial investment in edgeCoreTM solidifies our relationship. We are very excited to jointly develop digital engineering solutions to address the evolving needs of our mutual federal and commercial customers."

As part of this partnership, Sabel Systems will broaden its ability to rapidly deploy and integrate its digital engineering offerings within the federal and commercial marketplaces. The use of edgeCoreTM in conjunction with their team of subject matter experts will accelerate their proprietary solutions, Digital Engineering Cloud® and Nexus InterconnectsTM, which enable seamless integration across the enterprise, empower organizations to harness real-time data, and optimize performance for federal and commercial clients.

"edgeTI takes an open and discriminating approach to partnering, which was recognized by Vation Ventures last year," added Jim Barrett. "We value quality over quantity. We recognize every potential partner has adopted a unique go to market strategy targeted at a specific client segment. When we find strong alignment, as we did with Sabel Systems, we team and invest in developing differentiated offers and solutions to drive growth for both organizations. We are excited to develop great new offerings with Sabel in the coming months!"

The terms and value of the contract are not disclosed.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sabel Systems

Sabel Systems specializes in delivering innovative solutions to drive digital transformation for Government and private sector clients. With expertise in Industry 4.0, Digital Engineering, IIoT, and RPA, Sabel helps clients leverage technology to streamline operations. The company's more than 200 employees serve the Air Force, Army, Space Force, Marine Corps and other key defense and commercial customers. Sabel Systems is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio near Wright Patterson Air Force Base. For more information, please visit .

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCoreTM that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Twitter: