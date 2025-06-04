What Led To The Cold-Blooded Murder Of Tiktoker Sana Yousaf?
Sana Yousaf was fatally shot two days ago in her residence. Following the incident, the accused fled to Faisalabad, where he was apprehended within 12 hours of the murder.
The suspect has been identified as Umar Hayat, alias Kaka, who is also a TikToker and claimed to be a friend of the victim.
Inspector General of Islamabad Police revealed that the accused admitted to killing Sana after she repeatedly rejected his advances.
In an attempt to destroy evidence, he took her mobile phone with him after committing the murder. Police also stated that Umar had been persistently trying to contact her before the incident.
Sana's father, Yousaf Hassan, said the family had no enmity with anyone and appealed to the government to ensure justice for his daughter.
