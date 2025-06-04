403
RAKEZ receives Happy Companies to Work For award at World HRD Congress
(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 4 June 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) was recognised as ‘Happy Companies to Work For’ during the 34th edition of the World HRD Congress in Abu Dhabi.
The award celebrates RAKEZ’s commitment to fostering a work culture where people thrive, feel valued, and are empowered to grow both personally and professionally. It is presented to organisations that demonstrate a consistent track record of high employee morale, people-centric practices, and a passion for excellence at all levels.
The economic zone was selected following a rigorous evaluation by a distinguished jury, which considered several key factors such as talent engagement, employee well-being, inclusive leadership, and innovation-led workplace strategies. The award also aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to good health and well-being, gender equality, decent work, innovation, and reduced inequality.
The award adds to a string of recent recognitions for RAKEZ’s people-first culture. Among them, the organisation’s Group Director of Human Resources and Development, Aysha Sulaiman, was recently featured in the Khaleej Times’ GCC’s ‘Most Influential HR Leaders’ list for consistently leading the economic zone’s transformation journeys by aligning people, culture, and business strategy. She is a champion of leadership development and inclusive talent growth across the organisation. The national daily recognised her as a champion of leadership development and inclusive talent growth across RAKEZ.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “At RAKEZ, we believe that cultivating a positive and empowering work environment is fundamental to organisational success. Being recognised as a happy place to work and our HR leader being celebrated for her exceptional contributions are both proud moments that reflect our ongoing commitment to people-first values. These accolades reinforce our focus on building a workplace where talent can thrive and innovation is nurtured. We remain dedicated to setting benchmarks in employee well-being, leadership, and organisational culture.”
These recognitions reflect RAKEZ’s ongoing dedication to building a workplace where employees feel supported, inspired, and empowered to achieve their best. As the organisation moves forward, it continues to invest in creating a culture that prioritises well-being, embraces innovation, and drives sustainable success from within.
