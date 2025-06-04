Iran Highlights Nuclear Industry's Inefficiency Without Uranium Enrichment
According to him, for example, if Iran has 100 nuclear power plants, but does not enrich uranium to provide fuel for them, these plants have no meaning. If the fuel for the NPP is not provided within the country, it will have to beg another country to provide fuel.
Khamenei added that the nuclear industry in Iran is not just for energy. The nuclear industry is one of the main industries of the country and is used in various fields. The nuclear industry is used in the production of medical equipment, various aeronautical equipment, precise electronic sensors, and so on.
US President Donald Trump has stated in his statements that Iran has rich energy resources. Iran does not need a nuclear program, and Iran should not enrich uranium.
The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment