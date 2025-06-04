403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GWC Celebrates World Food Safety Day
(MENAFN- Gwclogistics) June 2025 / Doha / Qatar: Reaffirming its commitment to food safety standards, Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the leading logistics providers in the MENA region, celebrated World Food Safety Day 2025. The global campaign, held annually on June 7, is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to raise awareness about the importance of food safety and its impact on public health. This year's theme, "Food Safety: Science in Action", focuses on promoting global awareness of food safety issues, preventing foodborne illnesses, discussing collaborative approaches to improve food safety across sectors, and advocating for solutions to enhance food safety practices.
Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Acting Group CEO, said: “We are committed to maintaining our leadership in delivering cutting-edge logistics solutions that uphold the highest standards of food safety. Our adherence to rigorous standards firmly establishes GWC as a trusted provider of advanced logistics solutions, fully aligned with international food safety protocols and global quality benchmarks.”
He added: “GWC delivers integrated food storage and distribution services, underpinned by a forward-thinking risk management strategy. The company’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality, health, and safety has earned it exceptional credibility and trust across the market.”
This reputation is further reinforced by a series of strategic contracts with leading retail chains and specialized food companies. GWC has implemented a robust food safety plan that engages all stakeholders across the supply chain, forming the foundation for its advanced cold chain infrastructure. This sophisticated system enables the safe and hygienic handling and transportation of a wide variety of food products. Ensuring strict compliance with food safety protocols, GWC’s team of professionally certified food handlers closely monitor every stage — from shipping to customs clearance and warehousing to transportation and last-mile delivery — with the expertise to identify and address any signs of contamination, spoilage, or expiry.
GWC’s distribution centers provides state-of-the-art facilities capable of maintaining temperatures all the way from -25˚C up to an ambient +25˚C. Even in the event of a large-scale power outage, the facilities have secondary power sources which enables the operations to run seamlessly without disruption. Interestingly, these warehouses are fitted with wind catchers, an ingenious technology of ancient engineering. It enables the control of airflow which helps maintain indoor temperatures up to 20˚C cooler. Environmental and facilitative advantages like these give GWC the flexibility and capability to deliver food products all over the country in optimum conditions.
Since 2007, GWC has held the ISO 22000:2018 certification for its Food Safety Management System, a globally recognized testament to our dedication to excellence across all aspects of food handling. This includes the receipt, storage, and transportation of chilled, frozen, temperature-controlled, and dry food products.
The World Food Safety Day is an opportunity to draw attention to the significant advancements in scientific research. The knowledge gained from comprehensive evaluations of food safety hazards has deepened our understanding of food contamination and its implications for public health. Eventually, this enables policymakers, food industry professionals, and consumers to make informed and responsible decisions, thereby ensuring the protection of public health.
7 June is World Food Safety Day
Food safety is a shared responsibility between governments, producers and consumers. Everybody has a role to play from farm to table to ensure the food we consume is safe and will not cause damages to our health. Through the World Food Safety Day, WHO pursues its efforts to mainstream food safety in the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally.
Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Acting Group CEO, said: “We are committed to maintaining our leadership in delivering cutting-edge logistics solutions that uphold the highest standards of food safety. Our adherence to rigorous standards firmly establishes GWC as a trusted provider of advanced logistics solutions, fully aligned with international food safety protocols and global quality benchmarks.”
He added: “GWC delivers integrated food storage and distribution services, underpinned by a forward-thinking risk management strategy. The company’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality, health, and safety has earned it exceptional credibility and trust across the market.”
This reputation is further reinforced by a series of strategic contracts with leading retail chains and specialized food companies. GWC has implemented a robust food safety plan that engages all stakeholders across the supply chain, forming the foundation for its advanced cold chain infrastructure. This sophisticated system enables the safe and hygienic handling and transportation of a wide variety of food products. Ensuring strict compliance with food safety protocols, GWC’s team of professionally certified food handlers closely monitor every stage — from shipping to customs clearance and warehousing to transportation and last-mile delivery — with the expertise to identify and address any signs of contamination, spoilage, or expiry.
GWC’s distribution centers provides state-of-the-art facilities capable of maintaining temperatures all the way from -25˚C up to an ambient +25˚C. Even in the event of a large-scale power outage, the facilities have secondary power sources which enables the operations to run seamlessly without disruption. Interestingly, these warehouses are fitted with wind catchers, an ingenious technology of ancient engineering. It enables the control of airflow which helps maintain indoor temperatures up to 20˚C cooler. Environmental and facilitative advantages like these give GWC the flexibility and capability to deliver food products all over the country in optimum conditions.
Since 2007, GWC has held the ISO 22000:2018 certification for its Food Safety Management System, a globally recognized testament to our dedication to excellence across all aspects of food handling. This includes the receipt, storage, and transportation of chilled, frozen, temperature-controlled, and dry food products.
The World Food Safety Day is an opportunity to draw attention to the significant advancements in scientific research. The knowledge gained from comprehensive evaluations of food safety hazards has deepened our understanding of food contamination and its implications for public health. Eventually, this enables policymakers, food industry professionals, and consumers to make informed and responsible decisions, thereby ensuring the protection of public health.
7 June is World Food Safety Day
Food safety is a shared responsibility between governments, producers and consumers. Everybody has a role to play from farm to table to ensure the food we consume is safe and will not cause damages to our health. Through the World Food Safety Day, WHO pursues its efforts to mainstream food safety in the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment