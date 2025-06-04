403
Arada to celebrate Eid Al Adha with spectacular night of fireworks at Aljada and celebrations across Sharjah communities
(MENAFN- Edelman) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: 3 June 2025 – Arada has announced a vibrant line-up of Eid Al Adha celebrations at its landmark Sharjah communities, Aljada, Masaar and Nasma Residences – including a showpiece evening fireworks, alongside immersive family entertainment and cultural activities.
Fireworks will take place at 8pm on 6 June, lighting up the skies above Aljada. Family-friendly celebrations will run from 6pm-10pm daily across all three days of the Eid holiday, offering a festive and welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.
At Aljada, events will be centered around Madar, the popular family entertainment hub. In Masaar, festivities will unfold near the children’s adventure playground, while the 15-metre high manmade hill will be the heart of the celebration at Nasma Residences.
Guests can enjoy a full programme of live entertainment, including traditional theatrical shows and roaming parades, with multiple performances by six costumed artists each day. Family-friendly activities include kids’ arts and crafts workshops, drumming sessions and interactive performances by Mario & Omar. In addition, Manbat farmers’ markets at Aljada, Masaar and Nasma Residences will offer Emirati sweets such as luqaimat, ruqaq and balaleet.
Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Eid is a time for joy, reflection, and togetherness. At Arada, we are proud to deliver meaningful and memorable holiday experiences in beautifully landscaped settings, creating spaces that bring communities together.”
All Eid Al Adha events are free and open to both residents and the general public, underscoring Arada’s commitment to community engagement across its developments.
