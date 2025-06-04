403
US Congratulates S. Korea's President-Elect, Reaffirms Strong Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 4 (KUNA) -- The United States congratulates the South Korean President-elect Lee Jae-myung on his victory in the presidential election, and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the alliance between Washington and Seoul, particularly in security and economic trade.
In an official statement - released on Tuesday - from the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio said "We congratulate President Lee Jae-myung on his election as the 14th president of the Republic of Korea (ROK)."
He added that "The United States and the Republic of Korea share an ironclad commitment to the Alliance grounded in our Mutual Defense Treaty, shared values, and deep economic ties."
Secretary Rubio emphasized that the US is working to modernize this alliance to address current strategic environment and adapt to the evolving economic challenges.
"We will also continue to deepen U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation to bolster regional security, enhance economic resilience, and defend our shared democratic principles," he stated.
On Tuesday, South Korea's National Election Commission officially declared Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party the winner of Monday's presidential election, making him the nation's new president. (end)
amm
