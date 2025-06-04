Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Congratulates S. Korea's President-Elect, Reaffirms Strong Bilateral Relations


2025-06-04 03:02:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 4 (KUNA) -- The United States congratulates the South Korean President-elect Lee Jae-myung on his victory in the presidential election, and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the alliance between Washington and Seoul, particularly in security and economic trade.
In an official statement - released on Tuesday - from the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio said "We congratulate President Lee Jae-myung on his election as the 14th president of the Republic of Korea (ROK)."
He added that "The United States and the Republic of Korea share an ironclad commitment to the Alliance grounded in our Mutual Defense Treaty, shared values, and deep economic ties."
Secretary Rubio emphasized that the US is working to modernize this alliance to address current strategic environment and adapt to the evolving economic challenges.
"We will also continue to deepen U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation to bolster regional security, enhance economic resilience, and defend our shared democratic principles," he stated.
On Tuesday, South Korea's National Election Commission officially declared Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party the winner of Monday's presidential election, making him the nation's new president. (end)
amm


MENAFN04062025000071011013ID1109634308

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search