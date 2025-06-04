Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Dismisses “False” ‘China Threat’ Allegations

2025-06-04 03:02:43
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, China strongly dismissed allegations of a “China threat” made by the defense leaders of the US, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines during last week’s Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing, "The US, together with Japan, Australia and the Philippines, brazenly spread the false accusation of a ‘China threat’ at the Shangri-La Dialogue and sought to use the East China Sea issue and the South China Sea issue to sow discord and incite confrontation between regional countries." He added, "China strongly deplores and firmly opposes it, and has made serious protests."

The defense chiefs from the four countries convened on the sidelines of the high-profile annual security forum on Saturday. Their joint statement expressed "continued serious concern about China’s destabilizing actions in the East China Sea and the South China Sea and any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion."

In response, Lin condemned these tactics as rooted in outdated Cold War-era bloc politics, stating they clash with modern global trends and lack support from nations in the region. He asserted that such confrontational strategies won’t resolve disputes nor intimidate China.
He further declared, "We will not flinch in defending China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests."

China called on the US and its partners to halt their smear campaigns, stop twisting facts, cease blaming China over maritime disagreements, abandon the formation of exclusive alliances, and refrain from undermining diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang condemned Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth’s speech at the Shangri-La summit, where Hegseth warned of an "imminent China threat." Zhang accused the US of habitually leveraging the forum to stir discord, provoke confrontation, and pursue its own strategic goals.

Notably, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun did not attend the forum where Hegseth accused Beijing of “credibly preparing” to use military force to disrupt the balance of power in Asia.

