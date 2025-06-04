Qatar, US Discuss Efforts For Stability In Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asia H E Mary Bischoping, and her accompanying delegation, currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the US and ways to support and strengthen them, the latest developments in Afghanistan, and regional and international efforts to achieve security and stability there.