Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Attends GCC Undersecretaries Of Ministries Of Labor Meeting


2025-06-04 03:02:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Qatar has participated in the meeting of the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Labor of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held on the sidelines of the (113) session of the International Labor Conference currently being held in Geneva, Switzerland. Qatar was represented at the meeting by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor H E Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
The meeting discussed the topics on the conference agenda and ways to unify the positions of the GCC countries regarding them. The meeting participants emphasised the importance of supporting consultation mechanisms and strengthening the GCC joint action at international conferences.

MENAFN04062025000063011010ID1109634303

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search