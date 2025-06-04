Qatar Attends GCC Undersecretaries Of Ministries Of Labor Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Qatar has participated in the meeting of the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Labor of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held on the sidelines of the (113) session of the International Labor Conference currently being held in Geneva, Switzerland. Qatar was represented at the meeting by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor H E Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The meeting discussed the topics on the conference agenda and ways to unify the positions of the GCC countries regarding them. The meeting participants emphasised the importance of supporting consultation mechanisms and strengthening the GCC joint action at international conferences.