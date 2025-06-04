Al Misnad Bids Farewell To Kuwaiti Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation, H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar, H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country. Minister of State for International Cooperation thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new mission.