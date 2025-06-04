Deputy PM Of Moldova Hosts Qatari Ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization of the Republic of Moldova, H E Doina Nistor, met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Moldova, H E Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud. Both sides discussed the collaborative ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen them.

