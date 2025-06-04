MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As his tenure draws to a close, US Ambassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis offered a heartfelt farewell, highlighting a legacy defined by diplomacy, economic cooperation, and shared values between the United States and Qatar.

In an op-ed titled“Farewell to Qatar: A Journey of Diplomacy, Partnership, and Progress,” Ambassador Davis expressed deep gratitude for what he described as an“extraordinary journey” during his years in Doha.

“These past few years have been a testament to the strength and resilience of the US-Qatar relationship, anchored in mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to progress that transcends borders,” Ambassador Davis wrote.

From the outset, Ambassador Davis said his mission was to“deepen the already strong bond between our two nations through diplomacy, cultural exchange, and strategic collaboration.” That mission culminated in a defining moment: the visit of US President Donald J. Trump to Doha, warmly received by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“The warm welcome by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was more than a diplomatic gesture,” Davis noted.“It reaffirmed our enduring friendship and marked a bold step forward in an evolving partnership.”

One of the visit's most significant outcomes was the announcement of over $243bn in new agreements between the two nations, spanning aviation, energy, and defense sectors.

A standout example is Qatar Airways' record-breaking purchase of Boeing widebody aircraft and GE Aerospace engines-the largest acquisition in the airline's history.“This investment illustrates Qatar's confidence in US manufacturing and technology,” Ambassador Davis said,“and highlights our shared ambition to elevate commercial ties to new heights.”

Ambassador Timmy Davis at Carnegie Mellon University Graduation

Energy cooperation also remained a central theme. With Qatar holding the world's third-largest natural gas reserves, Ambassador Davis emphasised the country's role in“advancing global energy security.” He cited over $18bn in investments by QatarEnergy in the US since 2019, including projects like the Golden Pass LNG Terminal and the Golden Triangle Polymers facility in Texas.

Security cooperation, anchored by the strategic Al Udeid Air Base, continues to be bedrock of the bilateral relationship.“Our strategic security partnership continues to grow through joint training and defense modernization,” Ambassador Davis said.

During the Trump visit, Qatar signed key defense agreements, including a $1bn deal with Raytheon for counter-drone systems and a $2bn agreement with General Atomics for the MQ-9B aerial system. A $38bn statement of intent was also signed to bolster future air and maritime defense capabilities.

Yet, Ambassador Davis emphasised that the relationship extends far beyond economics and defense. Initiatives such as Qatar's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program and the opening of an American Corner at the Community College of Qatar were cited as milestones in educational and cultural exchange.

“We have worked tirelessly to invest in the next generation through educational exchanges, expanded visa access, and cultural engagement,” he said.

He also praised Qatar's diplomatic efforts on the global stage.“Qatar continues to play a pivotal diplomatic role in some of the world's most complex conflicts. The United States is proud to stand alongside Qatar in advancing efforts to de-escalate crises, support vulnerable populations, and champion diplomacy over division.”

As he prepares to depart, Davis expressed optimism about the future of US-Qatar relations, citing Qatar's National Vision 2030 as a roadmap aligned with American priorities.

“The US-Qatar partnership exemplifies what is possible when two nations collaborate with purpose and vision,” he wrote.“Together, we are creating jobs, fostering prosperity, and advancing peace.”

In closing, Ambassador Davis offered a personal note of appreciation:“To my Qatari friends and partners: Thank you for your hospitality, your trust, and your steadfast dedication to this partnership.”

“Serving as the US Ambassador to Qatar has been the greatest honor of my career,” he concluded.“They say in diplomacy the hardest part is being so far away from home. Not so for me, as I'm lucky enough to now have two homes.”