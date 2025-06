United Arab Bank PJSC Launches Strategic Rights Issue To Raise Up To AED 1.03 Billion

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) United Arab Emirates – June 04, 2025: United Arab Bank PJSC (“ UAB “), listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it proposes to increase its issued share capital by an amount up to AED 1,031,275,325 (one billion thirty-one million two hundred seventy-five thousand three hundred twenty-five dirhams) from AED 2,062,550,649 (two billion sixty-two million five hundred fifty thousand six hundred forty-nine dirhams) up to AED 3,093,825,974 (three billion ninety-three million eight hundred twenty-five thousand nine hundred seventy-four dirhams) by way of the Rights Issue offered to the existing shareholders of the Bank. Further, United Arab Bank has published an invitation to its shareholders (the“ Invitation “) to subscribe for New Shares. Frequently asked questions relating to the Rights Issue will be made available on UAB's website ( / ) on or around today's date.





The New Shares will be issued at an issue price of AED 1 per New Share (the“ Issue Price “). The terms and launch of the Rights Issue were approved by the UAB's General Assembly Meeting held on 6 March 2025, following the approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank held on 4 February 2025. The necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained for this transaction. United Arab Bank intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Rights Issue to strengthen its capital base and to support future growth of the business of United Arab Bank. The holders of Rights, which includes shareholders of United Arab Bank and any persons who purchased Rights during the Rights Trading Period (the“ Eligible Persons “), will be entitled to exercise their Rights to subscribe for New Shares at the Issue Price commencing on 4 July 2025 and ending on 17 July 2025. The New Shares will be allocated to Eligible Persons on 24 July 2025. Refunds will be given to Eligible Persons, who did not receive the number of New Shares that they subscribed for, on or around 24 July 2025. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Shirish Bhide, CEO of United Arab Bank said: “The Rights Issue represents a significant milestone in the Bank's journey towards its next phase of growth. It is an important step in strengthening United Arab Bank's capital position and reinforces our long-term commitment to sustainable growth. The additional capital will support the implementation of our growth strategy, enhance our financial resilience, and create long-term value for our shareholders while continuing to serve the UAE economy and contribute to its development agenda.” First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC has been appointed as Lead Manager and Bookrunner in respect of the Rights Issue and Al Tamimi & Co. have been appointed as Legal Adviser. Expected Timetable of Principal Events

Event Date (2025) Date of publication of the Invitation 3 June Eligibility Date of Rights (record date)* 19 June First day of trading the Rights on the ADX 27 June Last day of trading the Rights on the ADX 10 July Subscription Opening Date 4 July Subscription Closing Date 17 July Date of allocation 24 July Refund date On or around 24 July Commencement of Dealings in the New Shares On or around 30 July

* In order to receive Rights on the Eligibility Date, investors must ensure that they execute any purchase orders for shares at least two business days prior to the Eligibility Date, i.e. on or before 17 June 2025, to allow for the settlement of trades on the ADX (which operates on a T+2 basis).

