Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Turkey, U.S. Discuss Ukraine Peace

2025-06-04 03:00:18
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they deliberated on initiatives aimed at promoting peace in Ukraine, as revealed by diplomatic insiders.

During the exchange, the two officials addressed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Their conversation included a review of the outcomes from Monday’s negotiations, which took place in Istanbul.

In addition, they shared perspectives on the latest situations unfolding in Syria and Gaza, according to the sources.

Monday marked the second session of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, following the initial round held on May 16.

On this occasion, both delegations agreed to carry out further exchanges of prisoners of war — prioritizing the youngest and those with critical injuries — and to repatriate the remains of 6,000 fallen soldiers from each side.

