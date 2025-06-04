Shinemage Group Appoints Maye Musk And Song Seung Heon As Brand Ambassadors For Oganacell
HANGZHOU, CHINA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premium derma-cosmetic brand Oganacell named Maye Musk as Cleansing/Mask Ambassador and Song Seung Heon as Brand Ambassador at its global launch in Hangzhou. The event showcased Oganacell's fusion of technology and skin aesthetics.
As a multinational with dual China-Korea headquarters, Shinemage Group leverages 15+ years of global supply chain expertise to incubate brands. Oganacell marks a key milestone in its expansion.
Core Brand Strategy
Global Expansion: CEO Jin Xingguang emphasized Oganacell's "inherently international DNA," contrasting region-focused competitors. Backed by clinical data from 100,000+ users, the brand bridges Korean medical standards with at-home care. Now active in the US, Japan, and Southeast Asia, it targets global coverage in 3-5 years.
Science-Driven Approach: Founder Director Oh Ga-Na champions "skin recalibration" through personalized regimens. Oganacell is building a worldwide skin database to redefine treatment standards.
Innovative Products: R&D Head Jung Bok-kyung launched the DERXTM Oxygen Cleansing Series and V-mode Contour Recalibration Series – clinically proven formulas replicating in-office procedures.
Ambassador Collaborations
Maye Musk fronts the "Dust It Off" campaign, stating: "Oganacell helps me reconnect with myself through cleansing rituals."
Song Seung Heon noted: "Skin recalibration isn't fighting time, but letting skin find its rhythm."
Immersive Launch Experience
Global Impact: The event united 1,000+ top beauty professionals, influencers, buyers, and consumers from 10+ countries, reaching over 100 million globally, marking a definitive global beauty moment.
Highlights included:
A "Future Skin Recalibration Space" with holographic consultations and interactive diagnostics.
Oganacell dermatologist group live consultation.
Landmark activations at the“Gate of Hangzhou” and Big Lotus Stadium with AI photo experiences.
Next Chapter
Hangzhou not only marks the launch of the Oganacell brand and also the global journey of Shinemage Group.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
