Ex-AAP Leader Rajendra Pal Gautam Appointed Chairman Of Congress SC Department
The move comes as the party looks to reinvigorate its social justice plank and deepen its connect with Dalit communities across the country.
The appointment was made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and announced in an official statement by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.
"The Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Rajendra Pal Gautam as the Chairman of the SC Department, AICC, with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing Chairman, Shri Rajesh Lilothia,” the statement said.
His appointment came at a time when the Congress party is pushing for its social justice agenda.
Gautam, a prominent Dalit leader from Delhi, was earlier associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and served as the Minister for Social Welfare in the Delhi government.
However, he resigned from AAP in September 2024. He formally joined the Congress citing disillusionment with AAP's approach towards social justice and accusing the party of sidelining Dalit issues under pressure from the BJP.
“I joined Congress because I believe it has a historic commitment to social justice and empowerment of the marginalised. My aim is to build a strong, grassroots-level Dalit movement within the party structure and fight for equality and dignity,” Gautam had said at the time of his induction.
The Scheduled Caste Department of the Congress plays a key role in shaping the party's policies on Dalit welfare and also in outreach initiatives to SC communities across states.
With Gautam now at the helm, the party is expected to take a more assertive stand on issues related to Dalits, representation in government services, and access to education and healthcare.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment