Ex-AAP Leader Rajendra Pal Gautam Appointed Chairman Of Congress SC Department

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam as the new Chairman of its Scheduled Caste (SC) Department, replacing senior party leader Rajesh Lilothia.

The move comes as the party looks to reinvigorate its social justice plank and deepen its connect with Dalit communities across the country.

The appointment was made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and announced in an official statement by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

"The Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Rajendra Pal Gautam as the Chairman of the SC Department, AICC, with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing Chairman, Shri Rajesh Lilothia,” the statement said.

His appointment came at a time when the Congress party is pushing for its social justice agenda.

Gautam, a prominent Dalit leader from Delhi, was earlier associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and served as the Minister for Social Welfare in the Delhi government.

However, he resigned from AAP in September 2024. He formally joined the Congress citing disillusionment with AAP's approach towards social justice and accusing the party of sidelining Dalit issues under pressure from the BJP.

“I joined Congress because I believe it has a historic commitment to social justice and empowerment of the marginalised. My aim is to build a strong, grassroots-level Dalit movement within the party structure and fight for equality and dignity,” Gautam had said at the time of his induction.

The Scheduled Caste Department of the Congress plays a key role in shaping the party's policies on Dalit welfare and also in outreach initiatives to SC communities across states.

With Gautam now at the helm, the party is expected to take a more assertive stand on issues related to Dalits, representation in government services, and access to education and healthcare.