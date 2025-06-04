Abhishek Kumar Calls Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta 'Risk-Taking Couple'
The actor, who will play the role of Pumma in the show, said:“They've always been a risk-taking couple. Sargun Ma'am's writing and Ravie Sir's direction are next level. They know what will work, and they are incredibly creative. I once saw Ravie Sir sitting, humming, and creating a new piece of music for our show-and I was blown away.”
Abhishek said that launching a new show on YouTube and casting the actor was a huge risk”they took.”
Talking about their understanding about what the audiences want to watch, Abhishek said:“They know exactly what they want to convey to the audience. They understand what people want to watch and how to shape a character or a story. They are brilliant at this.”
This is not the first time Abhishek is working with Ravie and Sargun's production. The actor made his debut with their popular show“Udaariyaan,” which also featured Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel.
He said that it feels like he is working at home when working with them.
“Everyone on set knows me-how I work, my strengths, and my weaknesses. It's a family environment. Ravie Sir always tells me, I'm like his younger brother.”
Abhishek reveals that Ravie and Sargun's acting background is one of the biggest advantages they have when it comes to production work.
“Ravie sir knows the craft inside out-from direction to editing. Sargun Ma'am is also deeply involved and aware of every detail when it comes to cinema. They both truly understand it all,” Abhishek said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment