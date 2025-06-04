403
Settlement between Russia, Ukraine requires solving deep-rooted issues
(MENAFN) A Kremlin representative has indicated that while the recent negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul resulted in significant developments, a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict remains unlikely.
According to statements made during a press conference in Moscow, the representative stressed the complexity of the situation, cautioning against the expectation of quick or definitive outcomes. Although headway was made, the road to peace remains long and intricate.
"Of course, it would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs. But the work is proceeding, and certain agreements were reached in Istanbul. They are important, as ultimately, they concern people's lives. These agreements will be implemented, and the work will continue," he stated.
Reports indicate that Russia presented Ukraine with a detailed memorandum outlining its approach to resolving the situation, which included a range of proposals and alternatives. The spokesman stressed that the settlement process involves addressing deep-rooted issues and requires a carefully structured path toward long-term stability.
"Once again, let me emphasize that we have repeatedly said the issue of settling the conflict is extremely complex and encompasses a multitude of intricate details," he added. "Everything is geared towards eliminating the initial causes of the conflict and transitioning onto a trajectory of sustainable settlement."
Despite the lack of a decisive breakthrough, the talks are being described as a meaningful step forward in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
