Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Survives Bend Test? WATCH Full Video Here
Despite the corporations' disapproval, individuals continue to attempt these antics, and JerryRigEverything is well-known for them. People were in for a surprise when the Galaxy S25 Edge underwent the well-known bend and scratch test, but is it a good or poor device?Check out the bend test: Related Articles
The ceramic coating on the screen appears to have enabled the Galaxy S25 Edge withstand a lot of harsh treatment, and the platform attests to the device's dependable quality and lack of irreversible damage.
However, how does the Galaxy S25 Edge perform in the bend test given its small frame? The results have shocked the platform since, despite their best efforts to bend the phone under great pressure to check for cracks, it appears that the titanium frame of the handset has held up.
These two experiments have demonstrated iPhones' fragility over time and potentially be game-changers for marketers. However, Samsung will be really happy to watch how its new high-end gadget handles the grime and proves to everyone that a tiny phone can also be robust and long-lasting.
The slim body of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which costs Rs 1,09,999, comes at the expense of a significantly smaller 3,900mAh battery and a telephoto lens. At this price, the phone's build quality is as good as you would anticipate, and its weight of only 163 grammes makes it stand out from the other bulky gadgets on the market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment