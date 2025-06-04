Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mercury In Gemini On June 6: Which Zodiac Signs Will Benefit From Bhadra Rajyoga?

2025-06-04 02:31:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mercury, the prince of planets, is the youngest of the nine planets and loved by all. On June 6th, he will enter his own sign, Gemini.

Team Asianet Newsable | Published : Jun 04 2025, 11:00 AM1 Min readShare this Photo Gallery
14

Image Credit : Getty

Planets regularly shift zodiac signs, sometimes forming auspicious yogas like the Bhadra Mahapurusha Rajyoga on June 6th due to Mercury's transit, bringing good fortune to some.

24Image Credit : Freepik

Bhadra Rajyoga, formed by Mercury's transit, is very lucky for Leos, boosting finances, creating income, yielding returns from past investments, and favoring exam success and stock market investments.

Mercury benefits Virgos, boosting careers, bringing promotions and raises for employees, increased responsibilities, and profitable deals for business owners.

44Image Credit : Freepik

Bhadra Rajyoga greatly benefits Pisces, completing pending tasks, recovering dues, potentially bringing a vehicle or new home, receiving parental blessings, and sparking spiritual journeys.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.



Astrology Zodiac Signs

